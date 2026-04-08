Deepika Padukone reacts strongly on Dhurandhar 2, SLAMS ‘silent treatment’ claims with savage reply: 'Who is the joke on?'

Deepika Padukone has clapped back at trolls with a bold statement. The actress posted, "the internet is reading too much into celebrity social media silence," after reports suggested she had intentionally ignored her husband's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

A day after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Instagram stories to laud Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, social media is still buzzing with one big question - why hasn't Deepika Padukone reacted yet? Amid the film's massive success at the Box Office, fans were expecting Deepika to celebrate the film’s impact and win. Agreed, many feel that she loved to keep things private, others believe all is not well between Deepika and Ranveer. However, Deepika has refuted all rumours regarding trouble in the couple’s relationship.

How did Deepika react to ‘silent treatment’ criticism on Dhurandhar 2?

Deepika Padukone has finally stepped in to clear the air. The actress put out a comment on an Instagram reel that speculated about whether everything is fine in her marriage with Ranveer Singh. Deepika put entire buzz to rest in her own style. The caption of the Instagram reel read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the "silent treatment" to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?” Deepika came across the reel and took to the comment section to share her reaction. Deepika posted, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”

The video was posted by the Instagram handle Culture Circle on March 23. It surfaced about four days after the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. The post slammed Deepika for missing the film’s screening, and attending Risab Rikhiram Sharma’s classical music concert in Mumbai the next day.

How did fans react to Deepika's post?

Within minutes of Deepika's viral reaction, fans rallied behind her in full force. Social media too was flooded with messages of support, and netizens were quick to shut down the speculation. One comment read, "Not every support has to be shown on social media.. especially when the person is your spouse..shows how social media expectations is spoiling real connections these days". Another user posted, "@deepikapadukone haha clock that chaman who cant even pronounce Dhurandhar correctly ." Next few viral posts read, "@deepikapadukone Keep going, Deepu! That’s how you end them in the most classy way" , "Not every support has to be shown on social media.. especially when the person is your spouse..shows how social media expectations is spoiling real connections these days"; "Maybe she doesnt wanna steal the limelight off her husband at the premiere, which obviously will happen"; "When her husband was being dragged down she stood in support. Now by staying silent she chose to let his work speak for him. Why are people so worried about her not reacting? Get off the internet and get a life."

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