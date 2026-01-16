Influencer Desmond Scott KISSES mystery woman amid divorce rumours with Kristy, viral video shows steamy...

Desmond Scott subsequently disclosed that their marriage was troubled at the end of the year 2025, and he contemplated divorce. He disclosed that he had the same conversation, but during that time, he made some decisions that he was not really proud of.

Influencer couple Desmond and Kristy Scott got married and have two sons. The couple gradually became the internet’s favourite couple and established a vast social media empire. It was in January 2026 when TMZ reported that Desmond and Kristy had chosen to divorce, with the reason being the chef’s infidelity. It was reported that Kristy was the one who initiated the divorce proceedings, and after that, Desmond made a public statement and apologised to his now estranged wife while also saying he really made some choices he was not proud of. In the middle of all this, a tape that was recently leaked to TMZ and that shows Desmond in an affectionate embrace with another woman has gone viral, while the headlines have been pounding every hour with his divorce from Kristy.

TMZ, not long ago, shared a video that displayed Desmond Scott sharing a kiss with a woman whose identity was not revealed. The clip showed the woman on Desmond's lap right before they kissed. The video went viral in a matter of minutes, with the majority of the people criticising the chef, and a few defending him by saying he should not be disturbed during this difficult time. To note, in his statement, Desmond Scott publicly apologised to Kristy and also mentioned that she would always come first for him as the mother of their kids.

Desmond Scott subsequently disclosed that their marriage was troubled at the end of the year 2025, and he contemplated divorce. He disclosed that he had the same conversation, but during that time, he made some decisions that he was not really proud of. Anyway, it is Kristy who still has to speak out and tell her version of events.

Kristy, on the other hand, kept her silence on this matter. Well, she has been sharing glimpses of her life to remain connected to her fans. It was only a day ago when she shared some photos showing her glamming up in a pretty red dress. However, it was her caption that grabbed attention. She wrote on her post 'new address', which left people to think whether Desmond had already moved out. Well, in his statement, Desmond earlier revealed that their kids would be their priority; however, who gets custody after the divorce is yet to be seen.

