Dhamaal 4 first looks out: Posters REVEAL Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Arshad in wild new avatars ahead of June 12 release

Dhamaal 4 just dropped its first character posters and the gang is wilder than ever. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi lead a massive ensemble on a crazy treasure hunt. Read further to know everything about the movie that we know so far.

Dhamaal 4 first looks out: Posters REVEAL Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Arshad in wild new avatars ahead of June 12 release

It’s official, the craziness is back. The makers of Dhamaal 4 just dropped the first character posters, and they’re every bit as wild as fans hoped. Ajay Devgn is back in the lead, and he’s bringing all your Dhamaal favorites along: Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. But this time, the chaos only grows. The new posters reveal fresh faces too, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan are jumping into the madness.

What’s Coming: A Wild, Ridiculous Treasure Hunt

Dhamaal 4 dives straight into what the series does best, big laughs, bigger chaos, and a team of totally clueless misfits chasing after something they have no business touching. This time, it’s a full-on treasure hunt. Director Indra Kumar promises a pure family comedy, just non-stop laughs whether you’re ten or sixty. The cast nails the nostalgia, with the original trio and a bunch of fun new additions. And with Ravi Kishan in the mix, you know classic desi comedy is on its way.

Why This One’s Different

Dhamaal has always been about pushing stupidity to hilarious new levels. But this fourth installment feels bigger all around. It’s been a while since the last one, and you can tell, there are more stars, everything looks slicker, and the June release lands right in the middle of summer break. Honestly, in a year packed with serious action and dark dramas, Dhamaal 4 is taking a risk on feel-good, no-nonsense comedy. And you don’t see that much these days.

Behind the Scenes: A Powerhouse Team

Indra Kumar’s back in the director’s chair, and he’s got Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak producing. It’s a massive team effort with T-Series, Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios all joining forces.

Mark Your Calendar

Dhamaal 4 explodes into theatres June 12, 2026. If the posters mean anything, expect chaos, pure nonsense, and the kind of laughter only Dhamaal can bring.

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