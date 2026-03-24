Dhuandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film sparks panic in Pakistan? Nabeel Gabol seen in bulletproof car after Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali sparks suspicion

Pakistani politician Nabeel Gabol reportedly rides a bulletproof car after being linked to the Jameel Jamali character in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which portrays him as an Indian spy, sparking controversy and widespread media attention.

After the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the character of Jameel Jamali, played by actor Rakesh Bedi, has garnered a lot of attention and love from fans. Amid this, the real-life Jameel Jamali, Nabeel Gabol, a Pakistani politician, found himself in an unexpected spotlight- one that now reportedly includes him travelling in a bombproof vehicle. The development has sparked curiosity online, with many wondering how a supporting actor from the film has suddenly drawn such heightened attention, which became a problem for Nabeel Gabol.

Why is Nabeel Gabol riding in a bulletproof car?

A subplot in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has brought renewed attention to Pakistani politician Nabeel Gabol, who is believed by many to have inspired the character of Jameel Jamali.

Gabol, a well-known and outspoken leader from Karachi associated with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), represents the Lyari area, a tough neighbourhood he has supported for years. His political journey has had its share of twists, including over two decades with the PPP, a fallout in 2013 over concerns that Lyari was being neglected, a short stint with the MQM, and, eventually, a return to the PPP in 2017 along with his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle|Food|Travel|Comedy|Fashion? (@twinfoodies24)

However, things appear to have changed after the release of the second instalment. Reports suggest that Gabol is now lying low and avoiding the spotlight, as the character allegedly inspired by him is portrayed as an Indian spy, something that has sparked controversy and concern.

About Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, is still drawing huge crowds in theatres. As the final part of the Dhurandhar series, the film tells the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent taking on risky missions while chasing justice.

In just a few days since its release on 19 March, the film has already crossed ₹600 crore worldwide, with total earnings getting close to ₹700 crore. It’s doing extremely well both in India and overseas, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

As the film continues its impressive run, stories around its cast are also grabbing attention, Jameel Jamali’s situation being one of the most talked-about.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more