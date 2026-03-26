Dhurandhar 2 actor Rakesh Bedi's CUTE moment with Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday goes VIRAL; netizens wonder if he said, 'Bachcha hai tu mera'

Rakesh Bedi goes viral for his adorable moment with Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday, as fans react to his iconic "bachcha hai tu mera" dialogue from Dhurandhar 2.

One actor who has gained widespread attention since the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge is Rakesh Bedi. His career has taken off at the age of 71, and his well-known line from the movie "bachcha hai tu mera" has gone viral on social media. Now, a video of him speaking to Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday at an award ceremony has gone popular on social media.

Bedi touches Ananya's face tenderly as they converse, and both actresses appear to be raving over his work in the movie.

How netizens reacted to the video?

Well, netizens have hilariously reacted to the video. A netizen commented, "Hez like bacha hai tu mera (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Sabko bol rahe hai Arey tum mera baccha hai (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "Tu bachaa hain Mera...chal fanta pilata hoon???? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Rakesh Bedi's legacy

Rakesh Bedi has been a part of the film industry for over 40 years and has appeared in many popular and memorable movies. Some of his well-known films include Chashme Buddoor, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Chamatkar, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, and Yes Boss.

He has created a significant television presence throughout his career. He has appeared in multiple successful programs, which include Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Zabaan Sambhalke and Shrimaan Shrimati and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and other shows.

After his appearance in Dhurandhar 2, there is now a growing expectation that audiences might see him more often in films again. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. The film has collected around ₹623 crore in India, and with its strong performance overseas, its worldwide earnings have crossed the ₹1000 crore mark. It has clearly emerged as a blockbuster.

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