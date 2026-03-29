Dhurandhar 2: As Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses Rs 1200 crore worldwide, people of Lyari demand Rs 500 crore from Aditya Dhar?

Amidst the huge success of the film Dhurandhar 2, now some videos are becoming increasingly viral on social media where people of Lyari seemed asking money from Aditya Dhar. Read on to know more.

Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is doing well at the box office. In just 10 days, the film has collected about Rs 800 crore in India. Its worldwide collection has reached Rs 1200 crore. Amidst this huge success of the film, now some videos are becoming increasingly viral on social media, due to which this film has once again come into the discussion. In fact, these videos are of people from the Lyari area of Pakistan, where the story of the film is set.

What did the people of Lyari demand?

In these videos, some people are seen demanding money from the makers of the film. One person jokingly said that if the film is earning 1000 crores, then half of it should go to the people of Lyari so that development can take place there. He said that if they get money, they can improve roads and facilities in their area.

In the viral video, a man says, "Agar 1000 crore mil rahe hai toh 500 Lyari walon ko de aur 500 crore khud rakhe. Aadhi kamayi dede toh yeh road bane." Another man asked, "India waale de toh kuch bane. Hum log bahot demand kar rahe hai magar mil raha nahi hai kuch. Lyari ki aahwaam ko kuch mil jaaye toh bahot khushi hogi."

Another person said a similar thing and appealed to the people of India that it would be great if they get some help. He laughed and asked the film's director to give him the money. These videos are becoming very viral on social media and are being liked a lot. Many users are also making funny comments on these, which has made the matter even more viral.

Watch the video here:

"Aditya Dhar ji, attention please..." ?? Dhurandhar 2 has earned over ₹1000 crore

so far. Now, people of LYARI are demanding a 50% share for their development. ? Pakistan govt is not developing Lyari despite getting billions in loans from US and IMF. pic.twitter.com/gVaHP3R39W — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 27, 2026

Social media users had varied reactions to the video. Some joked that now the makers of the film should give their share to the people of Lyari. At the same time, some wrote that this is a fictional story, but still it seems interesting to listen to people's words. Some users even said that if more content is made on Lyari, the next part of the film can be even more hit.

Netizens reaction on Lyari people’s demand

A user wrote, "It’s look Lyari people wants development from Aditya. Let’s make a deal take more content make Dhurandhar 3 and take over lyari…!!! Even lyari people will agree with this." Another wrote, “Copyright strike bhejni chahiye lyari walon ko (sic)." One netizen tweeted, "@AdityaDharFilms they have a valid point… please send them their shares, although fictional story but it’s their story."

All about Dhurandhar 2

The story of the film is about an Indian spy who goes and lives in Lyari area of Pakistan. He joins a gang there and gradually gathers information about the politics of the country and the conspiracies of the enemy. The film is getting a good response from the audience and is expected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in India soon.

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