Dhurandhar 2 BOMBSHELL: THIS Ranveer Singh co-star didn’t even audition, but got a role in Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying its dream run at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark globally.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has been doing extremely well. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has smashed several Box Office records since its release, and continues to create many more. Within a weeks of its release in theatres, the film has earned over Rs 1000 crore and surpassed Baahubali and RRR. The film features Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and has several popular actors including Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal playing key roles. In a week, the thriller has earned Rs 625.83 crore. As far as worldwide box office goes, Dhurandhar The Revenge has surpassed Rs 1,000 crore mark. The film has been backed by JioStudios and B62 Studios.

Which Ranveer Singh's co-star got role in Dhurandhar 2 in most unexpected way?

There has been massive buzz about a real-life incident from the shoot of Dhurandhar 2 which features Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. According to the incident which has now gone viral, a Ludhiana-based doctor was offered a role in the film. Going by a report published by The Tribune, Dr Sunny Ashok, was called to the film’s shooting location near Pakhowal on July 8, 2025. Sunny is a government doctor who works out of a health facility in Kalakh village in Ludhiana district. He visitd the shoot location after actor Arjun Rampal suffered a head injury while shooting a high-intensity scene near a railway track. The situation initially left everybody worried. Many also feared that the injury may turn serious and result into his hospitalisation. Dr Ashok assessed Arjun's condition and confirmed that the injury wasn't serious. His response calmed down the team. Next, Arjun was said to be fit to shoot.

How did Dr Ashok bag a role in Dhurandhar 2?

A few days after the incident occurred, Dr Ashok was called again on the sets. This time it was during another schedule that had happened at Shahnewal Airport. He met Ranveer Singh during the schedule and asked for a photograph. As reported by MoneyControl, Dr Ashok said, “I asked Ranveer for a photo, at which he put his arm around my shoulder and said, ‘Brother, why just a photo, we will take you in the movie.’” Interestingly, this wasn't just a light-hearted comment. Dr Ashok was later informed by director Aditya Dhar that Dhurandhar 2 required a scene wherein a doctor takes care of Ranveer Singh’s character and helps him as he boards the plane. Hence, no new actor was roped in. Dr Ashok played the reel life doctor as well.

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