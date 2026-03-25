Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: After surpassing Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun's films, Ranveer Singh beats Sunny Deol starrer Border 2

With Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh has been successful in smashing all Box Office records.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Dhurandhar 2 has taken Box Office by storm. Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer has been successful in not just creating a massive impact since day of its release, but it has also smashed several records. The film had released on March 19 and its paid previews had started on the evening of March 18. Since then, the film has been making headlines for its content and Box Office run. Such has been its impact that the film is inching closer to Rs 1000 crore. After defeating Kantara Chapter One, Baahubali franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rules, it has now defeated Border 2.

How has Dhurandhar 2 defeated Border 2?

Aditya Dhar's film - which features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in key roles - has surpassed the lifetime collection of Border 2 in just three days. Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 had a lifetime worldwide gross of Rs 450.19 crore (US$1.2 million). With its thunderous run, Dhurandhar 2 has minted Rs 553.89 crore worldwide in a matter of three days.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge day 6 collection

After the completion of six days, the film's domestic earnings stood at Rs 575.67 crore (net). Its gross collection stood at Rs 687.43 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. Globally, it managed to surpass Rs 231.57 crore in gross collections. Its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 919 crore.

According to reports, Dhurandhar 2's total collection at the North American box office stood at an estimated $16.49 million. At this speed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will easily cross the $20 million mark, that too by the second weekend. It will also successfully challenge its predecessor, Dhurandhar ($20.65 million).

What has been Dhurandhar 2's paid previews collection

Dhurandhar 2 lived up to its hype in paid previews too. Through paid previews, it earned an estimated Rs 44 crore net at Indian box office through paid previews. It has earned a whopping Rs 51.92 crore gross. From advance bookings, it had earned Rs 43 crore gross.

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