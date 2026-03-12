Dhurandhar 2: Can Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer be India's biggest BLOCKBUSTER? Aditya Dhar's film has to break these 5 GIANT records

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to smash several Box Office records. However, to become the biggest film in Indian cinema, it will need to crush six major records.

Dhurandhar 2: If the massive buzz around Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer is anything to go by, Dhurandhar 2 will emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters Indian cinema has witnessed in years. There is already enough hype around the film, courtesy Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. To this, vision of filmmaker Aditya Dhar - who has been lauded for his compelling story and direction - has pushed fans' excitement to the next level. From advance booking to opening day Box Office predictions, trade experts are convinced that the film will break several records. But what does it need to be India's biggest blockbuster?

There are several records Dhurandhar 2 will have to break to be India's biggest blockbuster.

Crush Pushpa 2's opening day record

Allu Arjun’s much-appreciated film Pushpa 2: The Rule took the box office by storm, and was successful in setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema. Directed by Sukumar, the film managed to earn Rs 175.1 crore nett on its opening day in India and became the biggest opener in Indian film history. Worldwide, it earned Rs 209.1 crore. Dhurandhar 2 will have to surpass this collection.

Smash Pushpa 2's opening weekend record

To become the biggest film of all time, Dhurandhar 2 will have to break the opening weekend collection record which has been set by Pushpa 2. Pushpa 2 did really well during its opening weekend. It earned ₹354 crore (approximately $3.54 billion).

Surpass Pushpa 2's lifetime collection in India

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 lifetime collection in India stands at Rs 1,234.10 Crore. If Dhurandhar has to become the biggest film in Indian cinema, it has to surpass this collection.

Break Dangal's overseas earnings record

Dhurandhar 2 will also have to shatter Dangal's record for highest overseas earnings. The Aamir Khan-starrer had previously grossed ₹1535 crore (US$1.53 billion) overseas.

Outshine Dangal's worldwide collections

Aamir Khan's Dangal holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Dangal grossed Rs 2070 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 will have to outshine Dangal's worldwide collections to become the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema.

