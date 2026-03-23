Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1,000 crore at Box Office? Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film sets news BENCHMARK by smashing 10 records

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge finished its first weekend with a striking worldwide collection. The spy thriller has smashed many BO records.

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh continues to make headlines for his flawless performances as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge. Such has been the impact of the film that it has smashed several records at the Box Office. The sequel to Dhurandhar has been lauded for multiple factors - gripping narrative, high-octane action sequences and impeccable performances from its cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. That's not all. The movie is also making headlines for the several real incidents it has incorporated to strike a chord with the viewers. As Ranveer continues to win more appreciation for the ease and precision with which he portrayed both characters - Hamza and Jaskirat - we get you a lowdown on the film's massive business at the Box Office.

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 1000 crore?

Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer has been riding high on the Eid festivities. The film is on its way to reach Rs 700 crore mark within just four days of release. This also includes paid previews. Going by the pace with which it is making money, the film could also enter Rs 1,000 crore club in the first week itself. It has emerged as the biggest grossers in Indian cinema because of the several Box Office records it has smashed.

How many records has Dhurandhar 2 smashed?

Dhurandhar 2 continues to script history every single day. On Sunday, the fourth day of its release, the film's box office collection surged and it minted over 114 crores. Hence, the film has emerged as the first film to cross the 450 crore mark in just four days of its release. Dhurandhar 2 has also become the highest-grossing Indian film of its opening weekend. With its impressive collection of Rs 454.12 crore, it surpassed the opening weekend collection of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 by a huge margin. Other opening weekend collections of Indian films includes Pushpa 2 (Rs 291 crore), Jawan (Rs 286.16 crore), Pathan (Rs 80.75 crores), Stree 2 (Rs 204.00 crore) among others.

Stars laud Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2

Several stars have been appreciating Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt posted, “Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment, is everything the magic of the director and the actor in complete sync! @ranveersingh @adityadharfilms Congratulations Team Dhurandhar for this historic run at the movies.” Actor Kajal Aggarwal shared, “‘Dhurandhar. The Revenge’. Take a moment… let it truly sink in. @ranveersingh , I'm still not over what you've done here. The emotion, the intensity, the ease, the sincerity… and the sheer hard work behind it all. Your passion bleeds through every frame. Jaskirat and Hamza will stay with us for a long, long time. Truly, a legend of our times in motion. @actormaddy sir , that quiet strength, that calm authority… especially in the final moments, you stirred something deeply patriotic and powerful. @adityadharfilms , this is cinematic ecstasy, pro max. If Part 1 was unforgettable, Part 2 leaves us with so much to feel, process, and admire. You've raised the bar. @yamigautam, what a delight to see you. Effortless, luminous, and impactful as ever. @saraarjunn , loved your portrayal of Yalina, you are incredibly charming! @shashwatology , your music doesn't just support the film, it lives within it. From soul-stirring melodies, nostalgic classic remixes and Punjabi folk in part 1, to an even more elevated soundscape this time… outstanding.”

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