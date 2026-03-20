Dhurandhar 2: Dhruv Rathee SLAMMED for calling Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh film ‘propaganda’; fans react 'This paid Congressi troll'

When Dhurandhar had released in December, Dhruv Rathee had posted a detailed video, and called the film 'Well-made propaganda' which is 'dangerous'.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been released, and the cinema halls are packed audiences who have been arriving in droves around the clock. Going by the sky-high anticipation around the film and the love that has been extended by Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's fans, the film is expected to smash several Box Office records. But have all reactions been positive on social media? No. While many have been lauding the film for bringing an interesting mix of patriotism, violence and emotions, others have called the performance truly incredible. However, there is a section of viewers who feel the film doesn't meet their expectations.

What has Dhruv Rathee said about Dhurandhar 2?

Many have been slamming the film for in-your-face propaganda that Aditya throws at the viewers in the film. Among those who haven't liked the film is YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. For the unversed, Dhruv had slammed Dhurandhar when it had hit theatres in December. As expected, he isn't particularly impressed with the sequel either and claimed that the viewers will now view Aditya Dhar as a 'BJP propagandist'.

Dhruv took to X to share his thoughts. He admits to calling Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist about 3 months back. Dhruv had called it subtle in Dhurandhar. However, Dhruv feels Aditya "went so blatant this time in overconfidence. Remember how I said, well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Ab toh well-made bhi nahi raha. Lol”

I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist 3 months ago. Now everyone will see it. It was subtle in the previous film, but he went so blatant this time in overconfidence. Remember how I said, well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Ab toh well-made bhi nahi raha. Lol — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 19, 2026

What have netizens said about Dhruv Rathee’s viral comment?

Within minutes of upload, Dhruv Rathee’s comments sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. While many looked convinced and extended support towards him, others condemned his thoughts and didn't find any truth in his claims.

One comment read, "I called it months ago, and now it’s obvious. What some or majority of the Indians are praising as ‘cinema’ is just loud, on the nose propaganda with zero subtlety left. The real problem isn’t even the messaging anymore, it’s how badly it’s executed this time. And the way some of you are blindly hyping it? That’s the most embarrassing part. No analysis, no understanding of storytelling, its just noise, overreactions, and blind fanboy energy pretending to be film criticism. You’re not defending a movie, you’re defending your own lack of taste. When propaganda isn’t even well made and still gets this level of hype, it says less about the film and more about the people praising it. Standards didn’t just drop, they disappeared."

Next few posts read, "I thought The kerala story was the biggest propaganda movie I have ever seen but I was wrong", "Cry more after seeing the collections. Yes It's BJPs Propoganda Jo ukhaad na hai Ukhaad ley. And Why don't you tell about AAPs short film which you uploaded in your YouTube channel ???" and "Not surprised at all. Aditya Dhar has gone from subtle messaging to outright heavy-handed storytelling, Dhurandar feels less like cinema and more like a loud, unnuanced push. When the propaganda becomes this obvious, it stops being effective and just looks lazy."

Interestingly, many also slammed Dhruv Rathee's comment. One user posted, "Dhruv Rathee supported movies like PK and Padmaavat just because both of them had scenes disrespecting Hindu sentiments. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files and The Kerela Story were propaganda movies because they don't suit his agenda. The fact that both the movies received enormous appreciation, no one cares about his views. This paid Congressi troll and Pakistani bootlicker thinks that he can manipulate Indians from foreign soil. The people are already hitting the cinema halls, Dhurandhar 2 will break all records."

Another netizen wrote, "“Funny bro how you’re calling others propaganda now—when Elvish Yadav called you an AAP propagandist 2 years ago. Look in the mirror before calling others propagandists.” Next comment read, "For those who do not know what "propaganda" even is , search the definition so u may realize if dhurandar is propaganda or not. or I am asking the definition @grok what is propaganda?"

Earlier too Dhruv's video on Dhurandhar was slammed. He had said, "Well-made propaganda is more dangerous. Films like The Taj Story and The Bengal Films were not dangerous, kyunki wo bakwaas films thi (because they were bad films). But Dhurandhar is an engaging film. The problem is that Dhurandhar repeatedly shows you it’s inspired by real events. It says so in the trailer. It shows the real footage from the 26/11 attacks. The real audio recordings of conversations between the terrorists and their handlers have been used. It also uses real-life gangsters and cops based in Pakistan’s Lyari.”

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