Dhurandhar 2 first look OUT: Ranveer Singh set for revenge in intense fiery look; Akshaye Khanna returns as…

The first look of Dhurandhar 2 has been revealed today. Ranveer Singh is seen in intense fiery look, drenched in rain, ready to take revenge. The teaser of the film will also release today.

On Tuesday morning actor Ranveer Singh shared the film's first look poster and revealed the official title of the sequel. The official title of Dhurandhar 2 was changed to Dhurandhar The Revenge. Ranveer showed his character Hamza who also goes by the name Jaskirat and he confirmed that the film's teaser will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

Dhurandhar 2 poster out

Ranveer Singh shared the Dhurandhar 2 poster on Instagram on Tuesday morning, which was released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. In the poster, Ranveer is seen drenched in rain, with his fists clenched, looking directly at the camera. The release date of the film has been confirmed to March 19, 2026. The entire poster is bathed in red light, reflecting the film's vengeful theme. The film's title is written behind him. In the caption, Ranveer wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” clearly indicating that this time Hamza will be attacking his enemies with full force.

TRENDING NOW

When will Dhurandhar 2 teaser be released?

Through this post, Ranveer Singh also confirmed the film's release date and teaser timing. He announced that the teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge would be released today at 12:12 PM. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026. The film will be released in Hindi, as well as in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Fans are even more excited about the film after seeing Ranveer's powerful look.

Will Akshaye Khanna return in Dhurandhar 2?

Another thing that caught the audience's attention in this post was that when Ranveer Singh tagged the cast of Dhurandhar 2, Akshay Khanna's name was also included. In the first film, Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna played the villain Rahman, who dies in the climax. His name being mentioned in connection with the sequel has fueled speculation that he might return to the film through flashback scenes. This has further increased audience curiosity about the film's storyline.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was directed by Aditya Dhar starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates the Karachi underworld to dismantle terrorist networks. Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal also played important roles in the film.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more