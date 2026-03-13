Dhurandhar 2 first review goes VIRAL: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer called 'Baahubali 2', fans react 'Do not...'

Dhurandhar 2 - which has been directed by Aditya Dhar - is clearly one of the most anticipated films of 2026. It releases on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2: The countdown has begun for Ranveer Singh-Sara Sarjun's much-anticipated film Dhurandhar 2. There has been massive buzz and excitement around the film since it was announced. Following the massive impact of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, viewers are expecting the sequel - Dhurandhar 2 to be as intense and impactful. According to reports, advance bookings for the film's paid previews, scheduled for March 18 have been showing a strong trend. If current trends are anything to go by, the film will witness a massive opening weekend haul. Meanwhile, the first review of Dhurandhar 2 has gone viral.

What does the first review of Dhurandhar 2 say?

Umair Sandhu, who describes himself as Member of Overseas Censor Board, has out out a tweet which is believed to have been posted after he watched the film overseas. The post reads positive and Umair Sandhu refers to himself as speechless after watching the film. His post read, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is the #Baahubali2 of this era !!!! Speechless after watching this CRAZY Cinema at Censor Board!e"

#DhurandharTheRevenge is the #Baahubali2 of this era !!!! Speechless after watching this CRAZY Cinema at Censor Board! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 12, 2026

How have netizens reacted to VIRAL post?

Within minutes the post went viral and several netizens shared their reactions. One comment read, "Beautifully said......The magic of a film like Dhurandhar lies in the fact that it demands your complete attention from the very first frame to the last. Every scene feels purposeful, every character has depth & the technical brilliance only elevates the storytelling further. The cinematography, production design & music together create an immersive experience that pulls the audience into the world of the film."

Another user posted, "DHURANDHAR DID WELL WITHOUT ANY VFX SHOT". Next few viral posts read, "Paid preview dekh liya kya?" "Means movie is doubtful"

Has Dhurandhar 2 crossed Rs 50 crore?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2, featuring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal has "crossed a massive 50 crore in worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend". This was reported seven days ahead of its theatrical release. The film has been successful in selling over four lakh tickets in India for premiere shows. "Dhurandhar 2 has grossed around 21.50 crore in India for its March 18 premiere, while overseas markets-especially North America-have contributed heavily to the advance sales. The overseas pre-sales for the entire opening weekend are around 35 crores, including around 27 crores from North America alone," reported Sacnilk. The film's massive and solid advance booking trend has led to speculation that it could cross Rs 150 crore in its opening weekend, reported Sacnilk.

