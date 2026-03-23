Dhurandhar 2: Hamza and Yalina's stunning Lyari bungalow is actually a LUXURY villa in India? Fans react 'Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar'

Fans are obsessed with the lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar 2, but the stunning Lyari villa isn't in Pakistan- it's actually a luxurious 16,000 sq. ft. home in Amritsar featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun's characters.

As Dhurandhar 2 continues to trend online, fans are picking up on even the smallest details from the film. The public currently focuses on one particular aspect of the film which showcases Hamza and Yalina's opulent Karachi bungalow located in Lyari. The house achieves its beautiful appearance through its organized design which features glass walls and a spacious garden and a swimming pool. But interestingly, this villa isn’t in Pakistan- it’s actually located in Amritsar, Punjab.

Hamza and Yalina's Lyari house

The house is shown as the home of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, and Yalina, played by Sara Arjun. In the film, Hamza rises in power after Rehman Dakait’s death and buys this lavish bungalow for Yalina once he becomes a key figure in the Lyari underworld.

The villa, now widely known as the “Dhurandhar house,” was designed by 23DC Architects. The firm shared that the property is actually called Ananda and is based in Amritsar. Completed in 2024, the house is built on a 1-acre plot and covers around 16,000 sq. ft. The exterior has a modern look, with grey walls and wooden touches that give it a warm feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 23DC Architects (@23dc_architects)

As you enter, the courtyard blends nature and design beautifully, with stone sculptures, greenery, glass doors, and neatly maintained lawns.

Inside, the double-height bungalow feels spacious and luxurious. The design is simple and minimal, with stylish lighting, a central cooling system, large wardrobes, and modern bathrooms. The furniture is mostly in neutral tones, which keeps the space calm and classy while highlighting the architecture.

One of the standout features is a black marble spiral staircase placed at the centre of the house. Large windows and glass walls let in plenty of natural light, making the interiors feel bright and open. The entrance foyer is equally eye-catching, with a beautiful crystal chandelier and a long wooden feature wall that adds a touch of elegance.

How fans reacted?

Talking about the bungalow, 23DC Architects shared, "That house from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge? It’s actually in Punjab! We’re delighted to see our project, Ananda, featured on the big screen in this cinematic masterpiece. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, your screen presence made the house look even more special.”

“Throughout the residence, light meets space in a thoughtful rhythm. Courtyards open like pauses in poetry, gardens weave through the structure, and traditional craftsmanship quietly supports contemporary design,” they added.

Reacting to the viral video of the house, a fan wrote in the comments, “Amazing.” “What a beauty,” added another. One more commented, “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar.”

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