Dhurandhar 2: Has Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film triggered fear in Lyari? Know truth behind VIRAL video

Dhurandhar 2 continues to break Box Office records. Amid this, a video has gone viral that claims to have created panic in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been successful in setting an all-time record for a Hindi film at the Indian box office with its impressive collection in its opening weekend. The film features Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. Going by the revenue it has amassed, the spy thriller has emerged as the fastest Hindi film to enter Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore clubs. The Aditya Dhar directorial has also defeated Hindi box office giants including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The film has so far earned Rs 761 crore globally.

What does viral video from Lyari suggest?

As soon as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 emerged as a blockbuster, multiple videos have gone viral on social media. These videos have claimed that cops in Pakistan's Lyari are taking every step to start random checks on the streets. Netizens were quick to link these viral videos with the film, and suggested that Pakistani police were leaving no stone unturned in searching for potential Indian operatives after the film hit theatres.

As evident from the video, a team of police personnel can be seen stopping people on the road. In the same viral video clip, few officers approach an elderly man who is sleeping on the roadside. They quickly pull away his blanket. Next, they are seen asking him for his identity proof. They leave after he is checked thoroughly and nothing suspicious is seen. The footage has gone viral and many have perceived it to be a development following the release of Dhurandhar 2.

Was this video shot after the release of Dhurandhar 2?

Following several fact-checks that have been conducted, these claims have been found to be not accurate. According to Grok, the video was neither shot recently, nor is it related to Dhurandhar 2. It was reportedly taken during an older Karachi Police operation, which had likely taken place in the Lyari area. It was originally posted by an Instagram creator.

Will Dhurandhar 3 release soon?

Speculation around a third instalment of Dhurandhar is already making headlines. A viral video clip has also claimed that Dhurandhar Part 3: The Mayhem is slated for June release. The clip, which is shown to be an end-credit slate from Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, lays focus on the story continuing with Ranveer Singh playing his role.

However, there is no official confirmation from director Aditya Dhar or the film’s producers. This viral video is claimed to be created by using AI.

When was the video shot?

According to reports, these video clips were shot in mid-2025. These also put forth routine checks that happen in the area. These are not linked with the film’s plot or alleged fears. The first part of Dhurandhar had hit theatres in December 2025. Its sequel was released on March 19.

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