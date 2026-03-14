Dhurandhar 2 lands in trouble: Why has Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer sparked OUTRAGE days before release?

Ahead of March 19 release, understand why the makers of the Ranveer Singh espionage thriller Dhurandhar 2 are in trouble.

Dhurandhar 2 controversy: With just a few days left for Dhurandhar 2 to hit theatres, the excitement among fans has started to pick up. People have been taking to social media to share their views Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer, reactions to its trailer and songs, and their expectations from the much-anticipated film. As the release date gets closer, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in keeping the buzz alive. Going by the movie's

advance box office collection report, Aditya Dhar directorial has crossed Rs 56 crore worldwide. While the film is rewriting BO records, it has also landed in trouble. Read on to know more about it.

What is the controversy around Dhurandhar 2?

According to a report published by ABPLive, Ranveer Singh's film is facing the heat because some people have accused the film of hurting religious sentiments. Consequently, a notice has also been sent to the makers.

According to the report, legal notice mentions that tobacco consumption and smoking are strictly prohibited in Sikh religion. Therefore, depicting such a sequence in the film is not only religiously insensitive but also an insult to the faith of the entire Sikh community. The party who has sent the notice has also demanded that all scenes depicting Sikh smoking be immediately removed from the film, posters, trailers, and other promotional material related to the film.

Dhurandhar 2 makers asked to apologies?

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have also been asked to publicly apologize to the Sikh community for hurting religious sentiments. The notice further warns that if these demands are not met within the given time, legal action will be taken.

Dhurandhar 2 to witness massive opening

Dhurandhar 2 which releases on March 19, 2026 comes after the massive success of Dhurandhar which had released in December 2025. While Dhurandhar emerged as a blockbuster, many are expecting Dhurandhar 2 to be bigger and better. Trade reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 will have a record-breaking start at BO. Early predictions state that the film could earn Rs 90 crore to Rs. 100 crore on its opening day in India. According to reports, it will register a Rs 200 crore day 1 worldwide. Since Dhurandhar 2 doesn't face any clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale, it will enjoy a solo release which will increase its collection.

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