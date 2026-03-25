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Dhurandhar 2 NEW ending: Aditya Dhar's film has Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh returning to Pathankot with their son? Fans react 'Jaskirat finds peace'

AI-generated ending of Dhurandhar 2 goes viral as fans get emotional seeing Jaskirat reunite with his family and finally find peace.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 25, 2026 8:24 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 NEW ending: Aditya Dhar's film has Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh returning to Pathankot with their son? Fans react 'Jaskirat finds peace'

An AI-created alternate ending for Dhurandhar 2 is going viral on social media, giving fans an emotional version of the story many feel Jaskirat always deserved. In the video, Ranveer Singh’s character returns to his hometown, Pathankot, after completing his mission. This time, instead of a heavy or uncertain ending, he is shown reuniting with his mother and sister. He comes home with his wife Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, and their young son. The scene is calm, warm, and full of emotion- very different from the intense and action-filled journey shown in the film directed by Aditya Dhar.

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Dhurandhar 2's AI-made ending resonates with...

This imagined ending has really connected with viewers. Many fans felt that Jaskirat’s story in the original film didn’t fully give him the emotional closure he deserved. As soon as the AI video surfaced, people began sharing their reactions online, and most of them were deeply emotional.

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How did fans react to the video?

Fans expressed how much the ending meant to them. One person wrote, “Jaskirat deserved a happy ending.” Another said, “This ending hit so deep, I’m crying right now.” Others pointed out how satisfying it was to finally see the character at peace, with comments like, “Jaskirat finally finds peace with his loving family,” and “Jaskirat deserved this happiness after everything.”

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The video has gained popularity because people enjoy watching artificial intelligence systems which produce content that transforms existing narratives into new forms. The platform enables fans to develop story endings which provide them with more satisfying and complete resolutions.

Even though this version isn’t official, it has clearly resonated. The experience brings closure and hope to many people because it shows that Jaskirat achieved his goal of living peacefully with his family after overcoming all his challenges.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Ai Ending Dhurandhar 2 New Ending Jaskirat Singh Rangi Family Who Is Jaskirat Singh Rangi