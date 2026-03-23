Dhurandhar 2 NEW ending goes viral: Ranveer Singh hugs mother, poses with sister for photos; fans react 'Really needed this'

A viral AI-made Dhurandhar 2 reel imagines Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat returning home for an emotional reunion, giving fans the happy ending and closure they felt the film lacked.

A fan-made AI video showing an alternate ending for Dhurandhar 2 is going viral on social media. The clip gives viewers the kind of emotional closure many felt was missing from the film. It imagines Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat, returning home safely after completing his mission.

AI made video reimagines Dhurandhar 2's new ending

The video starts with Jaskirat standing alone in a peaceful village field. The scene shows his mother who displays shock and emotional distress upon seeing her son. The most touching moment comes when they hug each other tightly. Jaskirat appears in another scene where he shows his happy side by smiling and taking pictures with his sister.

How fans reacted

Fans have been reacting strongly in the comments. Many said that Jaskirat "deserved a happy ending" while others shared that the video created them comfort after they watched the movie. The comments "Really needed this" and "This healed something" demonstrate how people formed deep connections with the clip.

The reel is created using AI tools, and it shows the growing number of fans making their own story adaptations. The movie gives Jaskirat a tranquil conclusion that emphasises his family bonds and love, rather than showing any fighting scenes.

Dhurandhar 2 receives positive feedback for its production scale and actors' performances. The movie's powerful storyline prompted strong emotional responses in some viewers. This fan-made ending, though not official, seems to have struck a chord by showing what many people wished had happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Arora (@ai_ankitarora)

As the video continues to gain attention online, it shows that fans today don’t just watch stories, they also like to imagine and recreate them.

What was the original ending?

After his mission, Jaskirat returns to his hometown (Pathankot) to see his family for once. The ending is quiet but deeply emotional. Jaskirat returns to the life he once had to leave behind, only to realise that everything has changed. His mother and younger sister believe he is dead.

When he reaches his home, he doesn’t go inside. Instead, he stays at a distance, watching them silently. You can feel his longing, but also his hesitation.

The most emotional moment is when he sees his beloved family living peacefully, distant from the violence which he once inflicted. He understands, without saying it out loud, that going back into their lives might disturb their peace.

So, he chooses to stay away. It’s a painful decision, but it feels like his way of protecting them.The most formidable moment is when he sees his beloved family living peacefully, distant from the violence which he once inflicted.

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