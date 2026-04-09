Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date: Delay buzz around Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film sparks curiosity?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge - which features Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles - continues to perform strongly in theatres following its official release on March 19. Read on to know if its expected OTT debut has been delayed.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge - which features Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles - has been smashing Box Office records since the time it hit theatres on March 19. But those - who have been eagerly waiting for it to stream online - would need a little more patience. If reports are to be believed, the film's digital rights are with JioHotstar and it is holding off the streaming until late May or early June. But what could be the reason for it? Read on to get the answer.

Why has Dhurandhar 2's digital premiere been postponed?

JioHotstar has reportedly delayed the film's streaming because of the massive Box Office success it has been witnessing. According to Pune Mirror, the film's official date for digital premiere has not been declared yet. However, according to trade sources, its OTT release on JioHotstar is being planned for the last week of May or the first week of June 2026, following the conclusion of IPL 2026. Since IPL 2026 has also seen a surge in viewership, the platform will avoid release a blockbuster during the tournament. The deal is reportedly one of the extremely lucrative recent OTT acquisitions, and reflects on the franchise’s BO success and the massive interest among the viewers.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on day 21?

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has been dominating the Box Office for weeks now. However on day 21, the film witnessed a slight dip in earnings. On April 8, the film managed to earn under Rs 10 crore. This is the first time, Dhurandhar 2 has earned below Rs 10 crore. With this, its total gross collection stands at Rs 1,246.67 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk. Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 7.90 crore net on Day 21, courtesy 13,093 shows. Its total domestic net collection now stands at Rs 1,041.27 crore. On day 21, it earned Rs 3 crore from international markets. With this, its total overseas stands at to Rs 407 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,653.67 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 to beat Pushpa 2?

With its massive success, the film is now inching closer to beating the domestic collections of Allu Arjun's much-appreciated film Pushpa 2. To win the title of India's highest-earning film, Dhurandhar 2 needs to earn Rs 192.83 crore more in the coming days. For the unversed, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 1,234.10 crore in domestic net collections.

Know more about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It had hit theatres on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Since then it has emerged as one of the biggest Box Office successes of 2026. Dhurandhar 2 revolves around Ranveer Singh who essays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian agent who tries to enter Karachi’s Lyari underworld to destroy an ISI-backed terror network. The narrative also delves deeper into his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

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