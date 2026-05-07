Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date out? Reports suggest court case has given a lowdown on streaming plans

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster still crushing it in theaters, but a court fight over a song remix points to a JioHotstar premiere soon. Read further to know what's going on and where can we see the movie on OTT soon.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date out? Reports suggest court case has given a lowdown on streaming plans

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster still crushing it in theaters, but a court fight over a song remix points to a JioHotstar premiere soon. Dhurandhar: The Revenge isn’t letting up. Seven weeks in, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller with Ranveer Singh is still packing crowds, knocking down records, and solidifying its spot as India’s biggest Hindi hit ever. It’s wild how people are already fixated on one thing: When’s it coming to streaming?

Legal Showdown Gives Release Clue

Nobody’s announced the digital arrival, but a court case just gave fans something to chew on. The drama’s about a remixed version of Tirchi Topiwale now called Rang De Laal used at the film’s climax. Composer Shashwat Sachdev reimagined it for Dhurandhar 2, but Tridev director Rajiv Rai claims B62 Films didn’t get clearance. He’s suing.

During a Delhi High Court hearing, the two sides failed to work things out. B62 Films argued against stopping screenings, saying the movie’s still rolling in theaters and “unlikely to be available on OTT before mid-May.”

That 8-Week Timing Checks Out

Bollywood usually sits tight for 8 to 10 weeks before moving to streaming, and Dhurandhar 2 hits that window right around May 14. The original film, released December 2025, arrived on Netflix eight weeks later so expecting the sequel on JioHotstar mid-May isn’t a stretch.

Super Cassettes, the music rights holder, pushed back against Rai’s demand for a quick stoppage. The movie stays in theaters while everyone hashes it out in court. So the box office keeps climbing, and accidentally, the court documents confirmed the streaming plan fans guessed was coming.

Dhurandhar 2 Isn’t Just Big, It’s Massive

Aditya Dhar’s film follows Ranveer Singh as a spy in Karachi, backed by Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Both Dhurandhar films have raked in over Rs 3,100 crore globally. The sequel holds the record for Bollywood’s biggest opening and the highest-ever Hindi film collection in India, crossing Rs 1,000 crore net domestically. Worldwide, it’s closing in on Rs 1,800 crore, second only to Baahubali 2.

What’s Next?

If that mid-May timeline sticks, expect Dhurandhar 2 to show up on JioHotstar in the third week of May. The producers aren’t saying anything, probably waiting for the legal dust to settle. With theaters still buzzing and streaming talk heating up, the official date shouldn’t be far off. For now, the movie just keeps pulling crowds and keeping the lawyers busy.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

