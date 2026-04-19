Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's BLOCKBUSTER hit to stream by on THIS date?

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just got a breather from the Delhi High Court in the middle of a copyright fight over one of its songs. Read further to know everything we know about the case and when can you expect the movie to drop on OTT.

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge just got a breather from the Delhi High Court in the middle of a copyright fight over one of its songs. Despite complaints that the song Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) sounds a lot like the iconic Tridev track Tirchi Topiwale, the court didn’t stop the movie from playing in theaters. Instead, the judges told the producers to keep a detailed record of all box office earnings since the film hit screens on March 19.

So, for now, the movie stays in theaters while the copyright debate carries on in the background. If it turns out that some financial compensation is necessary later, they’ll sort it out using those earnings records.

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The whole dispute started when Trimurti Films, which produced Tridev, said the Dhurandhar 2 team used parts of Tirchi Topiwale without getting proper permission. Trimurti insists they never gave the rights to use that song. On the other side, Super Cassettes, the company with the Dhurandhar 2 music rights claims that an old payment receipt from 1988 proves they got the rights ages ago. Trimurti’s lawyers aren’t buying it and say the document might not be legit, which has become a big point of argument in the case.

The court also told everyone involved to keep quiet about the case in public. This came up after some statements from filmmaker Rajeev Rai raised eyebrows. The judge said media comments could complicate things and mess with the mediation process. Rajeev Rai’s lawyers promised he’d stop talking about it for now.

As for the film’s streaming plans, the producers said Dhurandhar 2 won’t drop on any OTT platform before mid-May. Since it’s still drawing crowds in theaters, the court didn’t see any reason to halt its release at this point.

Next, both sides will head into mediation, hoping to reach an agreement outside the courtroom. That starts on April 22. The court will check in again in May, but until then, Dhurandhar 2 will keep running in cinemas.

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