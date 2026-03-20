Dhurandhar 2 party: Ranveer Singh grooves to Akshaye Khanna's VIRAL F9LA song, fans react 'Energy unmatched'

Dhurandhar 2 crossed Rs 100 crore on its opening day, with Ranveer Singh dazzling fans at the Mumbai screening and grooving to FA9LA at the after-party, while the film raked in Rs102.55 crore across all languages.

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) hit theatres on Thursday, March 19, and made a huge impact right away, crossing the ₹100 crore mark on its very first day. To celebrate the release, a special screening was held in Mumbai for the cast and crew. The event was attended by director Aditya Dhar, his wife and actress Yami Gautam, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Saumya Tandon, Ayesha Khan, Krystle D’Souza, Ranveer Singh, and several others. Photos and videos from the screening quickly went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh grooves to FA9LA

A video shared by Bollywood Hungama shows Ranveer Singh letting loose at the after-party, dancing to the hit track FA9LA from the first Dhurandhar film. In the original movie, Akshaye Khanna’s character Rehman Dakait, a Pakistani gangster and leader of the Baloch gang, performs the song in a key scene.

At the after-party, Ranveer danced to Akshaye's famous dance moves while he showed his enjoyment of the event through his energetic dance performance and his interaction with other guests. The actor combined a Dhurandhar-themed T-shirt with a maroon jacket to create a fashion style that matched his energetic personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama? (@realbollywoodhungama)

How netizens reacted?

A user wrote, "Ranveer Singh dancing on FA9LA after watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Looks like bro is reliving it all over again… energy unmatched."

Another wrote, "Ranveer Singh dancing on FA9LA after watching. Dhurandhar 2 — bro is literally reliving the film! No holding back, no chill mode…just pure madness and vibe on another level."

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was originally expected to open with collections around ₹60–70 crore. However, after earning ₹43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 smashed expectations by crossing the ₹100 crore mark on its first day.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned a total of ₹102.55 crore across all languages on Day 1, an outstanding performance. With this, its overall collection has already reached ₹145.55 crore.

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