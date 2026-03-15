Dhurandhar 2: Ram Gopal Varma popular in Pakistan? Karachi's most feared gangster Uzair Baloch makes jaw-dropping revelations in VIRAL interview

Ahead of Dhurandhar 2, Ram Gopal Varma's statement about Aditya Dhar compelling filmmakers to step out of their comfort zones has gone viral. Amid this know if the filmmaker is popular in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: Release of Ranveer Singh-starrer is just a few days away, and the film has been generating massive buzz on social media to keep the viewers invested. Fans are clearly waiting to see Ranveer explode the screen when he arrives on March 19. For the unversed, the film has already earned Rs 50 crore through paid previews (to be held on March 18) and sold 4 lakh tickets. Going by the discussions that have been trending online, and the anticipation that has been building each day, Dhurandhar 2 - which has been directed by Aditya Dhar - has clearly become one of the most talked about releases of the year.

Also Read Ram Gopal Varma CLAIMS Dhurandhar 2 will be biggest Multi starrer in Hindi Cinema; REVEALS why

What has Ram Gopal Varma said about Dhurandhar 2?

Since the time Dhurandhar hit theatres in December 2025, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared his thought on why the film is pathbreaking. Besides laying stress on its impact, he also lauded Aditya for his understanding of filmmaking techniques among other things. In a recent interview, RGV explained why many are envious of his success. In a recent chat with Rediff, he said: “You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business. He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen." He also explained that in Telugu, many of the upcoming big-budget action films are being reshot which translates into massive budgetary liabilities. "So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a hell lot of money," RGV said.

Is Ram Gopal Varma really popular in Pakistan?

In a viral interview, Karachi's popular gangster Uzair Baloch was asked about his source of income and how he could live a lavish life when people in Lyari didn't have regular supply of drinking water. To clarify his income, Uzair said, "I am a transporter and also own land. Aur Dubai mein extractor ka bhi karobar hai mera." On being asked why he had installed a water counter inside his house, while people in Lyari struggled to get water, he said, "Allah has given me these things. I'm distributing these things with my people. Come along with me. Let me show you how much love they have for me and how much I have given them. I am with them through every pain and suffering - whether it is hunger, water issues, progress, unemployment or any other problem."

In the same interview, Uzair Baloch was also asked about murders linked to him, and if he had watched Ram Gopal Varma's film. He replied that he had ever even killed an ant. He said he raised his voice, and that was his 'murder'. "If being a killer means raising my voice for the poor, standing with them, helping them - then if that makes me a killer, that is your choice." While Uzair didn't say anything about Indian filmmaker, the fact that he was mentioned, speaks volume of his popularity the world over. Meanwhile, a few netizens reacted with aa laughing face emoji. One comment read, "Uzair __ are yeh kon hai ram Gopal verma".

On Instagram too, netizens highlighted Ram Gopal Varmaa's mention. One comment read, "Ram Gopal Varma is a legend, he is more popular than heroes of his movies". Next user mentioned, "He mentioned Ram Gopal Verma... The most famous director of Telugu Cinema Industry". Next netizen questioned, "Why RGV movies came in btw".

Who is Uzair Baloch?

Uzair Baloch was one of the most dreaded criminals in Karachi. After his elder brother Rehman Dakait passed away, Uzair handled his criminal empire and strengthened his power in Lyari. Uzair also took control of the People's Aman Committee (PAC). According to reports, he was involved in the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu. It has also been reported that Uzair and his associates had put out Pappu's mutilated body in the streets. Some also mentioned that his severed head was used to play football.

By 2014, Uzair Baloch was involved in 50 cases of extortion and was held culpable for the murder of gang members and police officers. In 2015, Uzair was apprehended by Interpol at Dubai International Airport. Later, he was extradited to Pakistan. About 5 years later, in 2020, he was given 12 years imprisonment and sent to Karachi Central Jail.

In Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, the character of Uzair Baloch was played by Danish Pandor.

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