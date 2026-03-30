Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film has an UNEXPECTED Sunny Deol connect [Viral Video]

Dhurandhar 2 gains buzz as its song Dil Pe Zakhm Khate Hai goes viral for its similarity to Jeet's classic track, sparking nostalgia and debate among fans.

A video clip linking a song from Dhurandhar 2 to a classic Bollywood track is rapidly going viral, sparking conversations among fans. The buzz began after they noticed that the song Dil Pe Zakhm Khate Hai from Dhurandhar 2 carries a tune very similar to Dil Ka Kya Karein Saheb from the 1996 film Jeet. The original song featured Sunny Deol and Tabu, and remains memorable for its emotional depth and melody.

Dhurandhar 2 song is inspired by this Sunny Deol song?

As the comparison gained attention, clips highlighting both songs side by side started circulating online. The fans are sharing particular scenes from Jeet which feature Sunny Deol and Tabu because they discovered matching elements between the two scenes. The users who watched the video found two different opinions because they described how someone resembles another person but some people thought it was an emotional tribute instead of an exact duplication.

Dil pe zakhm receives wide attention

Dhurandhar 2 generates interest through its song, which features intense visual effects and emotional musical elements. The comparison drew attention from the song to its musical inspiration. Some fans are talking about the revival of classic music, while others are questioning whether the makers should have acknowledged the similarity.

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Music similarities across films are not new in the industry, and they create discussions about whether artists draw from their inspiration or create original content.

About Dhurandhar 2

Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun play significant parts in this Aditya Dhar-directed movie.

The movie tells the story of an Indian undercover intelligence officer trying to penetrate as many political setups and criminal gangs in Karachi, Pakistan. His mission requires him to seek revenge against those responsible for the 26/11 terror attacks despite facing increased threats to his safety.

People are having worldwide discussions about the movie which include its themes and political content and performance aspects and musical elements. Dhurandhar 2 is anticipated to continue dominating the box office in the upcoming weeks as there are no significant Hindi releases planned.

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