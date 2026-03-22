Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh MOBBED by fans as he makes first appearance with Deepika Padukone amid film's success [Viral Video]

Ranveer Singh was mobbed by excited fans as he made his first public appearance with Deepika Padukone following the success of Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh was mobbed by fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. This happened when as he stepped out in style with his wife Deepika Padukone in Mumbai. This was couple's first public appearance after the massive success of Dhurandhar 2. The film - directed by Aditya Dhar - created history for Hindi cinema with its third-day collection. According to early estimates from trade website Sacnilk, the movie earned a massive Rs 113 crore net in India on Day 3. With this its three-day collection (including previews) aamounts to Rs 339.27 crore net.

How did fans react to couple's appearance?

As soon as the couple made public appearance, fans - who had gathered outside - couldn't contain their excitement and happiness. Ranveer - who is often lauded for his high energy - was quick to greet fans warmly. Meanwhile, Deepika - who sported a casual look - smiled and quickly moved towards the car. In one moment, a couple of kids try to approach Ranveer to get his autograph. Their appearance not only put forth the popularity they enjoy among fans, but also the celebration of the film's success.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 collected on Day 4?

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 was successful in earning Rs 103.45 crore net in India. This was the figure until 8 PM on Sunday. Hence, its total domestic collection stands at Rs 442.72 crore net. With this, the film has surpassed the domestic collection of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which has enjoyed the all-time record for seven years. Dangal had successfully minted Rs 387 crore net in 2016-17. From its premieres, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 43 crore from and had an opening of Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. On Friday, the film earned Rs 80.72 crore. On first Saturday, it earned Rs 113 crore on the day. On Sunday, it enjoyed 77.4% occupancy from 8326 shows so far.

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