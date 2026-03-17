Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer ROARS; what makes Aditya Dhar's film a pre-release MONSTER?

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2 will hit theatres on March 19. Its paid preview shows begin on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer - which has been directed by Aditya Dhar - has already become a pre-release monster. And to be honest, the massive buzz around 2026's much-awaited film is hard to ignore. With Ranveer Singh playing the protagonist and other impeccable actors including Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal sharing the spotlight, the film has been successful in grabbing everyone's attention. Fans are already impressed with Ranveer Singh’s intense look and Aditya Dhar's ability to bring to the viewers the kind of entertainment they have been waiting to watch. One of the key reasons for the massive excitement and buzz around the film is director Aditya Dhar. He earned viewers' trust with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike and raised their expectations with his next Dhurandhar, and continued to be lauded for offering a gripping storytelling and powerful action sequences. Whether it was the teaser, or the scale of the film, everything about Dhurandhar 2 translates into big-screen spectacle.

Dhurandhar 2 roars before release

While the film has started to win hearts with its huge production value, and intense action sequences, it has already broken 4 top Box Office records. Ranveer Singh-starrer isn't just fierce onscreen, but offscreen too. This can be easily gauged by the fact that the film's combined sales numbers for paid previews and the opening day have surpassed Rs 119.81 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film's first paid premiere shows which will be held on March 18 have earned Rs 37.11 crore approximately.

Dhurandhar 2 smashes 2026 pre-sales record

The film will hit theatres on March 19. With the release just two days away, the movie has achieved highest Day 1 pre-sales of the year. By collecting Rs 14.62 crore at Indian box office through Day 1 advance booking, it has created the record for the highest pre-sales for a Bollywood film in 2026. Many are also expecting Dhurandhar 2 to hit Rs 30 crore mark. It has also surpassed Border 2 records which earned Rs 12.5 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 smashes Pathaan, RRR's record for pre-sales in North America

Dhurandhar 2 impact can also be seen internationally. It has emerged as the first Indian film to surpass the $5-million mark in pre-sales in North America. Hence, Dhurandhar 2 is way ahead of Pathaan, RRR, and Baahubali 2. Dhurandhar 2 has raked in over $6 million in advance bookings. Worldwide advance booking collection of the film stands at Rs 120 crore.

Dhurandhar 2's paid preview helps it earn Rs 120 crore

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has earned in Rs 37.11 crore approx from paid premiere shows which will take place on March 18.

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