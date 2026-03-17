Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh sets stage on fire, sends out POWERFUL message to fans; netizens call him 'India's biggest SUPERSTAR'

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh is winning hearts and making headlines for his recent performance during Dhurandhar 2 promotions. As expected, the performance was high on energy, style and fun. The live performance by Ranveer Singh quickly went viral on social media, and led to massive excitement among fans. Visit any social media platform and you'd understand how fans have been lauding him for his performance. Many also called him 'India’s biggest superstar' because of his impeccable charisma and stage command. Ranveer Singh made this appearance a day ahead of the release of paid previews of his much-anticipated film.

Ranveer Singh wins hearts with THIS act

Ranveer Singh stuns in a sleek black jacket which he pairs with matching pants. He is effortless and perfect in infusing his signature high-energy vibe to the performance. He makes the performance playful by acting as if he is firing towards his fans and supporters. While this leaves his fans entertained, he does it to bring forth his intense characters, Hamza and Jaskirat Singh Rangi, from Dhurandhar. They are both skilled and thorough in their fight with enemies. Both are capable of taking down their enemies with precision and style.

What was the recent event about?

The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge had been busy setting up a grand music launch in Mumbai. This was held on March 17 in Mumbai. The event was a large-scale affair with the film's cast and crew in attendance. It was all about celebrating the soundtrack of the much-anticipated action drama. For the event, select users of Spotify Premium were reportedly given an in-app invitation. The music of Dhurandhar played an instrumental role in leaving an indelible impact on the viewers. Hence, expectations from the sequel's album are clearly high. To give fans a hint of what is in store, the makers released a track a few days back. The song is a revived version of the iconic Aari Aari.

How have fans reacted to the video?

Within minutes of upload, the video of Ranveer Singh went viral on social media. Some of the viral comments read, "LOVE YOU", "Already part -2 super duper hit movie". Most of Ranveer Singh's fans were quick to call him the biggest superstar. One comment read, "India biggest superstar is here". Another netizen posted, "Aisa hota hai Superstar"

What message did Ranveer Singh have for his fans?

Take a closer look at Ranveer Singh's T-shirt and it reads, "Et tu, Brute?”. This means “And you, Brutus?”. This is Julius Caesar’s famous line which expresses shock and betrayal when even his dear friend turns against him. In Dhurandhar 2, which is high on action, loyalty, and rivalries, the phrase could fit. Could it be a hint at Yalina Jamali killing Hamza?

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