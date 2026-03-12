Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses $2 million in the US, but STRUGGLES to break THIS record

Dhurandhar 2 will hit the big screens on March 19. Tickets for paid previews on March 18 were made available days ago.

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film will hit theatres in a few days. And the excitement around the sequel of Bollywood blockbuster which had released in December is quite evident. The film features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal in key roles. Such has been its impact that the advance bookings abroad has seen a massive growth. The pre-sales of Aditya Dhar's directorial have been outstanding, and minted over Rs $2.8 million in North America through the first weekend. As far as the premiere advance sales go, Dhurandhar 2 has been successful in earning a whopping $8,74,490 with 1,589 shows in 671 locations. Dhurandhar has emerged as the largest pre-selling Indian film in Canada and, shattered Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's record.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update

Going by the recent reports, Dhurandhar 2's advance booking has managed to shatter Animal's record in Canada. For the first weekend, the movie was successful in selling 40,000 tickets, worth C$600k. According to Box Office analyst Jitinder Singh, the movie will easily sell 1,00,000 tickets soon. Advance booking of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 had started in India on March 7. After the film's trailer was officially unveiled, the makers announced its paid preview shows will happen on March 18. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios

Dhurandhar 2 struggles to BREAK this record

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film They Call HIM OG has created Box Office storm. The film - which has been directed by Sujeeth - had set a record with premiere collections exceeding Rs 25 crore. It had surpassed Pawan Kalyan's previous film Hari Hara Veer Mallu. It is yet to be seen if Dhurandhar 2 will be able to break this record.

What is Dhurandhar 2 about?

The much-anticipated sequel revolves around Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, who has a secret identity — Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who works undercover in Pakistan. The film's sequel will hit theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada apart from the original Hindi version. The pan-India release of Dhurandhar 2 will contribute to its overall revenue.

