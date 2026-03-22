Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-starrer takes inspiration from Hania Aamir VIRAL Pakistani show? It is not Bilal Abbas Khan's Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is making waves at the box office. Meanwhile, some viewers started spreading rumours on social media that the idea of Ranveer Singh's film has been taken from Pakistan's viral drama. Read on to know more.

The recently released Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is rocking at the box office. Meanwhile, some viewers started spreading rumours on social media that the idea of Ranveer Singh's film has been taken from Pakistan's viral drama Mere Humsafar, which stars Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed. However, this is completely wrong. Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film's producer and director, in his speech, got emotional and thanked people. He said, "Thank you to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film. I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you so much."

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, who plays an Indian spy named Hamza Ali Mazari. He works undercover in Pakistan's terror and criminal networks. The film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. Its story has a great mix of thrill, action, and strategy, which has drawn the audience to the theater. The film has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office and over Rs 500 crore in global collections.

Why is Ranveer Singh's name Hamza?

The film portrays Hamza Ali Mazari as the character named who represents Ranveer Singh. The name Hamza was chosen because it denotes courage, strength, and perseverance. The name is suitable for the detective character who remains fearless when facing hazardous situations.

What does Hamza mean?

The Arabic word Hamza means both bravery and stubbornness. Hamza ibn Abdul-Muttalib was a historical figure who served as the uncle of Prophet Muhammad and became recognized as a symbol of bravery. The film uses this name to show how Ranveer's character combines heroic qualities with strategic thinking.

Pakistani show Mere Humsafar

The main character of the Pakistani show Mere Humsafar shares the same name of Hamza.Due to this, some viewers started comparing the film and the show. But the story and events are completely different. There is only name similarity, which does not share any content.

Why is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu trending in India?

Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, featuring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, is trending in India because of its romantic storyline, dialogues, and viral clips on social media. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's last episode release date was postponed because of Eid. As the makers believe, everyone will be busy with the celebration, hence the episode may not receive the expected views. The new episode of the show will be released today, Sunday, March 22.

Conclusion

Although the name Hamza appears in both, Dhurandhar 2 and the Pakistani show are completely different. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is a high-octane spy thriller with loads of action and thrills.

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