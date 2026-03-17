Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's co-star shares EXPLOSIVE take on Aditya Dhar's film, spills secrets about Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in VIRAL interview

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 which boasts an impressive ensemble cast has been successful in creating massive buzz among cinephiles and movie lovers. This stands true for both in India and globally.

Dhurandhar 2: What makes Aditya Dhar's film extremely interesting and gripping is the fact that it doesn't focus on just one larger-than-life hero. Interestingly, the director makes sure that the story treats every character as important in their own way. While the focus remains on Ranveer Singh and the flawless manner in which he brings his energy to the screen, Sanjay Dutt too makes his presence look powerful presence, Sara Arjun brings the emotional side, and Rakesh Bedi adds heart to the story. So clearly, each character gets the moment it needs to shine and emerge as instrumental to the film's success. This makes Dhurandhar 2 both different and impactful.

What is the best way to define Dhurandhar 2 actors?

In a recent interaction, actor Gaurav Gera explained why Dhurandhar and its sequel stand out. The actor was quick to appreciate director Aditya Dhar for breaking stereotypes with Dhurandhar 2. According to Gaurav Gera, the filmmaker doesn't sit with just one setup or character in both films. Instead, he makes every attempt to distribute it. This, in Gaurav Gera's words, helps to create curiosity among the viewers for every character. "Har character apni chaap chod deta hai. Yaad rakhenge log inko," Gaurav had said in a recent chat with Faridoon Shahryar.

In the same interaction, Guarav Gera also referred to his character as someone who is incomprehensible, and Rakesh Bedi's character as 'Kaiyaan'. One being asked for his thought on others, Gaurav called Akshaye Khanna's character as 'terror', and Sara Arjun as 'pyaara bachchaa'. On being asked about his thoughts on Ranveer Singh, he called it "sundar". "Ranveer Singh ki aankhein bolti hain". The actor also mentioned that he never met Sanjay Dutt, but called him a 'rockstar'. Next, he calls filmmaker Aditya Dhar 'abhutpurva'. "Is that the right word? Aisa pehle kabhi nahi hua. This man is something else."

How has Dhurandhar 2 performed so far?

Ahead of the release, Dhurandhar 2 is being referred to as Box Office monster. Reason? For the film's paid previews that will be held on March 18, the film has already sold tickets worth Rs 40.54 crore. For its first day shows, advance sales have reached Rs 29.04 crore. It has sold 4.7 lakh tickets for over 15,000 shows. Several states have contributed to make the film's advance booking terrific on its first day. This includes Maharashtra (Rs 7.57 crore), Delhi (Rs 4.57 crore), Karnataka (Rs 4.49 crore), Gujarat (Rs 1.1 crore), Telangana (Rs 1.81 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 1.17 crore), and West Bengal (Rs 1.14 crore). As far as regions that witnessed highest booking are concerned, Mumbai tops the list with Rs 4.66 crore. While Delhi-NCR has earned Rs 4.22 crore, Pune had recorded Rs 1.66 crore, Bengaluru stands at Rs 3.8 crore. As far as overseas box office is concerned, the film has recorded total pre-sales worth Rs 60 crore for the opening weekend. Hence, the total pre-sales has reached over Rs 130 crore.

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