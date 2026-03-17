Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s new look as Jaskirat Singh Rangi LEAKED? Know truth behind VIRAL photo

Have you seen the new viral photo of Ranveer Singh which has heightened anticipation for Dhurandhar 2? Read on to know the truth behind the new still.

Ranveer Singh is all set to set the big screen on fire, courtesy Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor has been in news for his impeccable performance in Dhurandhar, and fans are excited to see how he would take the story to the next level. Amid the reports of the film's massive Box Office predictions, a photo of Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi from Dhurandhar 2 has grabbed everyone's attention across social media. As expected, fans are excited to see him don a different avatar. Read on to know the truth behind the viral photo.

What is Ranveer Singh's VIRAL photo about?

As evident from the viral photo, Ranveer looks dapper as he dons a traditional Sikh turban. Seated for - what clearly appears to be his wedding ceremony - Ranveer looks happy. He is seated alongside his wife-to-be played by Kirti Kulhari. Both dressed in wedding outfits, the photo captures the emotionally significant moment in the film’s plot. His look stands out for it is different from his usual flamboyant style.

Is Ranveer Singh's viral photo real?

No, it isn't. The viral post carries a caption that reads, ""Mere husband the, Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Naushera sector ke ambush mein shaheed hue the." As mentioned in the post it is an AI image by @divesh_sgl. It further reads, "#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam". Within minutes of upload, fans shared their reactions. One comment read, "But ye crossover possible hi nhi h because koi bhi timeline hi match nahi hori". Next user commented, "Par Jaskeerat ji to maze loot rae hai 18 saal ki bachhi ke saath". Next few comments read, "Ai crossover gajab h", "Ai bro we can see logo of ai but you did better" and "Lovable watch".

Who is Jaskirat Singh Rangi?

Dhurandhar 2's trailer lasts for 3 minutes and 25 seconds. It offers a closer look at how Jaskirat Singh Rangi turns into Hamza Ali Mazari who infiltrates Karachi’s crime networks to combat notorious Rehman Dacait. It also focuses on Jaskirat’s past and the emotional and physical troubles he has to face while being part of the criminal underworld. Dhurandhar 2 narrative looks darker and also a lot more personal. In Dhurandhar 1 and 2, Jaskirat Singh Rangi plays a spy. He resides in Pakistan as Hamza Ali Mazari, joins a gang in Lyari and infiltrates the root of terrorism. It is also revealed that Jaskirat was an Indian death-row inmate. Ajay Sanyal converts him into a covert operative for Operation Dhurandhar.

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