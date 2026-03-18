Dhurandhar 2: Sara Arjun's SHOCKING statement goes VIRAL; is it about Aditya Dhar or Ranveer Singh?

Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge will shatter several records when it hits theatres from March 18, 2026. Ahead of the release, know what Sara Arjun said during the movie's music launch.

Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge - which features Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in key roles - has been dominating every discussion. Whether it is the film's massive advance bookings, or the huge pre‑release buzz or numerous fan theories about twists and turns, every aspect of the film has added to its hype and impact. Amid the continuous chatter around its paid previews, high ticket prices and trailer reactions, an event was held in Mumbai to launch the film's music. During the launch event, Ranveer Singh took to the stage and thanked fans for their love and support. But what did Sara Arjun focus on that her statement has gone viral?

Why is so much focus put on Sara Arjun?

Ahead of the release of Dhurandhar 2, there is massive focus on Sara Arjun because the trailer features a sequence wherein her character Yalina Jamali holds a gun at a person. While the identity of the person hasn't been revealed yet, fans feel the said person on the other side is her husband, Hamza. Another viral fan theory has suggested that the song, Gehra Hua - crooned by Arijit Singh - hints at Hamza or Jaskirat’s fate in Dhurandhar 2. In Dhurandhar, Yalina wasn't familiar with Hamza’s real identity - that of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Even though she was never suspicious of Hamza, he had to be careful. Many feel, Gehra Hua could hint at the unassuming bond between Yalina and Hamza. And the viral line from the song “Meri jannat ka rasta, tu hi tu hua” proves fans' speculations right.

What's Sara Arjun VIRAL statement about?

The makes of Dhurandhar had held the grand launch of its music in Mumbai. Among the many moments that went viral, was Sara Arjun interacting with fans. And what she said truly stole the spotlight. Much like Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun also thanked fans for their support. She said, "asli dhurandhar aur sabse bada dhurandhar hamare audience hai."

Sara Arjun - asli dhurandhar aur sabse bada dhurandhar hamare audience hai ✌️ She is so cute ? #DhurandharTheRevenge #Dhurandhar2 pic.twitter.com/3uRbeXNsyL — ? (@sapphiirepixie) March 17, 2026

What did Ranveer Singh say?

While interacting with fans, Ranveer Singh asked them for their favourite songs from Dhurandhar. The crowd reacted with an interesting mix of choices. They mentioned Ishq Ishq, Shararat, Karvaan among their popular tracks. Ranveer was quick to react, "This is what makes it special, as everyone has their own favourites and all of them are different."

Ranveer was also quick at sharing his gratitude and excitement for Dhurandhar 2. "Our entire team is so happy and excited. Also, we are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled with the kind of excitement and anticipation that we have seen for the second part; it is unprecedented," he said.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more