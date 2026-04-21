Dhurandhar 2 star Rakesh Bedi was DUPED? His VIRAL chat with Farah Khan reveals SHOCKING untold story

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi continues to be lauded for his flawless performance in Dhurandhar 2. Read on to know what his recent shocking revelation is about.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi continues to win hearts and adulation for his impeccable performance in Aditya Dhar's much-appreciated film Dhurandhar 2. The film - which had released in theatres on March 19 - features Ranveer Singh as the protagonist Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film also has Rakesh Bedi essaying the role of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali, and as multiple twists and turns surface, he is revealed as an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, the veteran actor has made a shocking statement about his unpaid role. Yes, the actor was chatting with Farah Khan when he talked at length about why he didn't receive any payment for his role in Saath Saath.

Why was Rakesh Bedi not paid for Saath Saath?

Rakesh Bedi has had a long and impressive journey in Indian entertainment. Those who have followed his career would understand that his success is built on persistence and not overnight fame. The veteran actor has appeared in over 150 of films since the 1970s, along with impeccable appearance in television and stage shows. Some of his popular roles include Chashme Buddoor and Mera Damad. His popular TV shows include Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In a recent chat on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, the veteran actor said, “Tab zamana alag tha". He further stressed on the fact that Saath Saath was the “only picture jaha mujhe ek naya paisa nahi mila.” The actor further explained that he didn't get any payment for conveyance during the shoot. He said, “Conveyance ka bhi nahi mila, kyunki khana bhi kayi baar ghar se le kar jata tha".

Rakesh Bedi thanks daughter Ritika for his role in Dhurandhar

Later in the candid chat with Farah Khan, the veteran actor revealed that he could bag a role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and its sequel because of his daughter Ritika.

"I was not doing Uri because I had just one sequence in the film. But it was Ritika who convinced me that director Aditya Dhar is good." This was when daughter Ritika intervened in the chat, "Thoda push karna padta hai ki sun lo, fayde mei rahogey. (There are moments when you have to push your parents and convince them to follow what you have in mind.)"

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