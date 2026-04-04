Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh better than Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram? Viral photo sparks massive debate

Recently, a new picture has started going viral on social media, in which Ranveer Singh has been shown as Lord Rama. There are different reactions of people on social media about these viral pictures. Read on to know more.

The teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana has gone viral on social media. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram in the film. There has been a mixed response from the people about the teaser, but the film's big scale and spectacular visuals have been liked by many. Meanwhile, a new trend has started on social media, in which Ranveer Singh has been shown as Lord Rama.

Ranveer Singh as Lord Ram

Ranveer Singh’s Lord Ram pictures have been made with the help of AI and are going viral fast. These pictures have sparked a new debate among the audience as to what would have happened if Ranveer Singh was in this role.

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Fans reaction over Ranveer Singh’s viral Lord Ram pictures

There are different reactions of people on social media about these viral pictures. Many praised Ranveer's look and said that he could have played the character well. The user wrote, “He would’ve done it well and pulled it off sincerely.” Some users even said that Ranveer Singh could have been a good choice for the role. The comment reads, “Ranveer is an amazing actor and always fits the character.”

At the same time, some people suggested that Ranveer Singh can also look good in characters like Ravana or Indrajit apart from Lord Rama. Many users praised his acting and said that he adapts himself in every role. Some found his AI look so real that they described it as "perfect" and "realistic."

Along with this trend, people also suggested the names of other actors. Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal. Some people believe that these actors can also be the right choice for the role of Lord Ram. At the same time, some viewers say that a young actor should be chosen for this role.

All about Ramayana

The film Ramayana is a big budget film, in which Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Sita and Yash will be seen in the role of Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first part will be released in 2026 and the second part in 2027. According to reports, the budget of the film is Rs 4000 crores.

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