Dhurandhar 2 success party: Aditya Dhar REACTS to 'peak detailing' memes as film crosses Rs 100 crore on day 1, says 'Genuinely overwhelmed'

The "peak detailing" memes that have been going viral on social media were also mentioned in Aditya Dhar's speech. For those who don't know, the memes are based on his meticulous attention to detail in the movie, which netizens have occasionally applauded and occasionally mocked.

The team behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Thursday (March 19), and it turned into a celebration thanks to the film's strong response at the box office The event brought together the cast and crew for an evening of appreciation and excitement. Director Aditya Dhar spoke at the screening and thanked everyone who worked on the film. During his speech, he also mentioned the viral “peak detailing” memes that have been trending on social media. These memes are based on his sharp attention to detail in the film—something that has been both praised and jokingly teased by fans online.

A video from the event was shared on Instagram by veteran actor Rakesh Bedi. It showed several cast members coming together to celebrate, including Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, Krystle D’Souza, and Ayesha Khan, all enjoying the success of the film.

Aditya Dhar opens up on 'peak detailing' meme

Thanking the team, Aditya said, "Everyone has given their heart and soul to this film, I’m genuinely overwhelmed by the response with whatever the news is coming and whatever peak detailing things are happening."

? Aditya Dhar on the Massive Response to Dhurandhar: The Revenge Everyone has given their heart and soul to this film, I’m genuinely overwhelmed by the response with whatever the news is coming and whatever peak detailing things are happening.??? But I genuinely want to thank… pic.twitter.com/0R5IEs2W9A — Rohan? (@rohann__45) March 20, 2026

He further added, "But I genuinely want to thank you all for coming here and supporting us and being a part of this journey. This wouldn't have been possible without you guys. Thank you so much."

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office

The film has gone beyond expectations with its opening day performance at the box office. It had already picked up strong momentum by earning around ₹43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday.

Building on that buzz, Dhurandhar 2 had a huge Day 1, easily crossing the ₹100 crore mark. As per Sacnilk, the film collected about ₹102.55 crore across all languages on its opening day, which is an outstanding number.

With this, the film’s total collection has now reached an impressive ₹145.55 crore (all languages), setting it up for what looks like a strong and successful run ahead.

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