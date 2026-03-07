Dhurandhar 2 trailer goes VIRAL: Ranveer Singh turns ultimate POWERHOUSE; Aditya Dhar’s film eyes MASSIVE records

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is clearly a bigger, louder, and more action-packed sequel. Fans can expect a thrilling ride high on dramatic twists and heroic moments.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer goes VIRAL: The trailer of Ranveer Singh's most anticipated film has finally been released, and it’s been successful in creating massive buzz among fans. As everyone had expected, the trailer is high on high-octane action, gripping drama, intense performances and powerful dialogues. All in all Dhurandar: The Revenge trailer is proof that the director Aditya Dhar will take the story to a whole new level. From the very first sequence, the makers ensure viewers don't take their eyes off its gripping story and gritty tone. It hints at bigger stakes and also deeper conflicts as compared to Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh returns STRONGER

The trailer opens in the most impressive manner, and quickly establishes the main conflict in the film. Ranveer Singh returns stronger and looks determined as he takes on ruthless enemies. Every aspect of the film including fast-paced action scenes, dramatic background score, and gripping visuals has been paid full attention to. In a nutshell, Dhurandhar: The Revenge looks like a full-on mass entertainer.

What is Dhurandhar: The Revenge about?

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar had hit theatres in December and was successful in creating history at the Box Office. After close to three months, the film’s sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in theatres. The film will feature Ranveer Singh as the protagonist. For the unversed, he plays a R&AW agent who pretends to be a gangster named Hamza. The much-anticipated sequel will revolve around his rise in the town of Lyari as he tries to destroy the terror network of Pakistan.

What does Dhurandhar 2 advance booking overseas indicate?

As mentioned by a trade website, the movie has earned massive traction in North America. Its advance reservations for release day amounts to $500K, including more than $300K for the premiere. The movie is on its way to create a new day 1 record for a Bollywood film in North America. Dhurandhar 2's total advance sales for the first weekend have crossed the $800K mark. It is expected to soon cross $1 million.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge faces no clash at Box Office

The fact that Dhurandhar: The Revenge doesn't face competition in domestic and international markets, it will do well. This will help the film to get more screens on its opening weekend. The trailer release will further give a massive boost to ticket sales and bring the movie closer to smashing premiere records.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will premiere on March 18. It will be released in theatres on March 19.

