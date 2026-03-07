Dhurandhar 2 trailer goes VIRAL: THIS celeb BEATS Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt in grabbing fans' attention

Dhurandhar 2 trailer has taken the internet by storm. However, fans are talking about someone other than Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, or Sanjay Dutt. Who is he?

Dhurandhar 2: The trailer of Ranveer Singh-Arjun Rampal's much-awaited film has clearly won several hearts, and created massive buzz among fans and movie goers. There is no denying the fact that the film has a powerful ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. But the biggest talking point right now is not any of these stars, but someone else. Social media is flooded with users talking about his unexpected appearance and how it has managed to grab everyone’s attention. This despite the presence of these big Bollywood names.

Which celebrity has gone VIRAL?

Much like Dhurandhar, its sequel has also been successful in grabbing everyone's attention with its music. The dramatic background score and foot-tapping numbers of Dhurandhar 2 has also started to trend. And what has particularly gone viral is a popular Punjabi track Ari Ari Haddippa. It has not only sparked curiosity, but also made fans discuss it across all social media platforms. Fans quickly noticed the popular song Ari Ari Haddippa. For the unversed, it was originally created by the international Punjabi pop duo Bombay Rockers which included Navtej Singh Rehal (known as Naf, vocals) and Thomas Sardorf (vocals/guitar/keyboards). Navtej Singh Rehal has managed to beat Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in grabbing viewers' attention.

What have fans been saying about Ari Ari song?

The makers had given full credits to Ari Ari song on YouTube. It reads "Ari Ari Song Credits: Composed, Arranged and Programmed by Shashwat Sachdev; Vocals: Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas & Sudhir Yaduvanshi; Rap Performed and written by Reble, Token; Lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Bombay Rockerz; Score Producer Adam Lucas; Music Supervisor: Adarsh Vishwakarma"

As soon as the trailer was released, fans started sharing their thoughts. One user posted, "Aari aari Punjabi song. Film version will be released later." Next comment read, "Aari aari by bombayrockers". Another user posted, "Only The Editing Of The First Scene Feels a Little weird But the Dialogue still Hits Hard......Rest Of The Trailer Is Just Aari Aari Aari #DhurandharTheRevenge #Dhurandhar2". A few other comments read, "This BGM hits hard - Aari Aari. #DhurandharTheRevenge", "This Aari Aari Aari in BGM is giving next level Goosebumps #DhurandharTheRevenge #Dhurandhar2"

Know more about Bombay Rockers

In 2003, Danish-Indian singer Navtej Singh Rehal was introduced to the production duo - WCA. It comprised Thomas Sardorf and Janus Barnewitz. They jammed together and later started the band Bombay Rockers, with Naf. While Naf provided Punjabi and Hindi vocals, Sardorf used to sing in English. Barnewitz worked with the duo on production and helped them for some time in managing the band. Their first collaboration, Ari Ari managed to get massive airplay in Denmark. In July 2003, Bombay Rockers went onstage with the EDM duo Filur at Roskilde Festival, which was attended by 25,000 people. Their first single from their debut album was Sexy Mama which had released in late 2003. Their next single, Rock tha Party, was also a hit and got featured in the 2016 action film Rocky Handsome.

