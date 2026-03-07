Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh’s fierce avatar breaks the internet, fans react 'Blockuster loading'

Ranveer Singh's fans are busy celebrating his powerful avatar in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2. They have been calling it one of his most intense performances yet.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer has been released and it has taken the internet by storm. Ranveer Singh's intense performance in Aditya Dhar's film has left an indelible impact on fans. This is why they have flooded social media with excitement and appreciation. Featuring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist, the film’s trailer has created massive buzz. Many have been referring to the film as one of the most anticipated action releases of the year. Within minutes of its release, fans began sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. Many viewers flooded with Ranveer Singh’s acting prowess.

Watch the trailer here:

Dhurandhar 2 trailer Fans reaction

Fans are very excited for the sequel and can’t wait to witness the thrilling story ahead. One user wrote, “Laleeeeeee what a trailer mannnnn ?????” Another wrote, “Words fail to describe the magnificence, beauty, and grandeur of the film, enhanced by your powerful presence❤️‍?!!” A fan wrote, “Love the way your character turns into different characters. Only you can do this kind of Acting baaba @ranveersingh . proud of you my hero. Hosla Indhan badla. And Yes we are still not ready for this ????”

A user praised Ranveer Singh and wrote, “NATIONAL AWARD LOADING FOR RANVEER KING ?????????????” A Dhurandhar fan wrote, “PEHLE ADRENALINE KI PRONUNCIATION NAHI AATI THHI, AB ITTI EXCITEMENT MAY SPELLING BHII BHOOL JAAUNGA”

