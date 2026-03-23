Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL clip REVEALS this BIG mistake in Ranveer Singh’s film; fans call Aditya Dhar ‘legend’ but why?

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar 2 is in the discussion on social media recently, but this time the reason is not its story or acting, but a small scene. Read on to know more.

The film Dhurandhar 2 is in the discussion on social media these days, but this time the reason is not its story or acting, but a small scene. During a fight in the film, something like this was seen, which caught the attention of the audience. This scene quickly went viral and people are giving their opinion by watching it again and again. Some viewers found it very interesting, while some called it a big mistake. This scene has been the subject of much discussion in the film.

What is the viral scene that shocked everyone?

In the film, Ranveer Singh's character Hamza aka Jaskirat meets his childhood friend Pinda, played by Udaybir Sandhu. During the conversation, a spat took place between them. At the same time, when Hamza is pushed against the bathroom wall, a cameraman is clearly visible in the nearby mirror. He is seen recording the entire scene along with the shooting. Usually, such things in films are removed in editing, but here it was seen, which shocked the audience.

Watch the post here:

Yeah, spotted it! ?? That mirror reflection blooper in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has fans in stitches — during the intense fight scene between Hamza and Pindu, the cameraman (or crew member) is clearly visible in the mirror for a split second, holding the camera like “bro, I’m… pic.twitter.com/4303Pq5JpJ Also Read Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film continues its thunderous run; BEATS Allu Arjun-Shah Rukh Khan’s films — U R B A N S E C R E T S ? (@stiwari1510) March 21, 2026

Why is Aditya Dhar praised for the viral scene?

After this scene came to the limelight, a debate started on social media. Some believe that this is not a mistake, but a kind of tribute to the famous director Christopher Nolan. The user gave the example of his film The Dark Knight, in which a crew member was seen in a scene. Such people are calling it 'peak detailing' and saying that director Aditya Dhar has done it deliberately. On the other hand, many are calling it a clear negligence and saying that such a mistake should not have happened in such a big film.

Watch the post here:

For those mocking Aditya Dhar, even Chris Nolan left the same mistake in The Dark Knight ? pic.twitter.com/EHo8ylTLt4 — Viju Charlie (@vijucharlie) March 22, 2026

Fans reaction on viral scene

As soon as this scene became viral, the internet was flooded with memes. Some users joked that the camera man also wanted to do a cameo in the film. Someone said that he also has to be seen in such a long film. At the same time, some people also said that perhaps the answer will be found in the third part of the film. Such funny comments made this scene even more viral.

One fan commented , “Ye dark knight ko tribute dene ke liye thaa... greatnes samjte nahi ho tum,” whereas another wrote, “It’s not a mistake, it’s Homage to Dark Knight & Christopher Nolan. Peak detailing again by Aditya Dhar.” Trolling the scene one fan wrote, “Weak detailing by Aditya Dhar ?.” A fan jokingly commented, “Cameraman be like....4 hours ki movie me itna camio to banta h....??.”

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