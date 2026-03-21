Dhurandhar 2: Which Ranveer Singh's co-star trained him for Padmaavat, coached Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal?

Among the many impeccable actors in the film is a name who is close to Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and has also trained Yami Gautam. Can you guess the name?

Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge - which features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt in key role - is on a box office rampage. On Day 1, it collected over Rs 240 crore globally. On second day, the film collected Rs 96.76 crore at the India net box office. Worldwide, the film has earned over Rs 330 crore. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge isn't just being lauded for its gripping script and impeccable performances, but also for the several new actors who have been roped in by the director. Among the many impeccable actors in the film is a name who is close to Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and has also trained Yami Gautam.

Who is Ranveer Singh's trainer roped in as his co-star in Dhurandhar 2?

There are several unforgettable actors in Dhurandhar 2, and then are a few memorable Indian spies who help Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza with crucial intelligence. No, we aren't talking about Aalam, which was effortlessly played by Gaurav Gera. We are talking about Rizwan Shah. And the character is pulled off with perfection by Mustafa Ahmed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustafa Ahmed (@mustafa_thebull_ahmed) Who is Mustafa Ahmed?

Mustafa Ahmed is a popular strength and conditioning coach in the showbiz industry. For years, he has been training many popular Bollywood stars and played a key role in being physically fit for what their characters demand. Some of his popular works include - helping Ranveer Singh undergo right training for Padmaavat and coaching Yami Gautam while she was preparing for Article 370. Interestingly, he also worked with Vicky Kaushal while he was busy filming Sardar Udham. Mustafa was also associated with Hrithik Roshan as his personal trainer and helped him during his physiotherapy and recovery phases.

Has Mustafa Ahmed done any other project too?

Mustafa’s bond with filmmaker Aditya Dhar isn't just linked to fitness training. He made his acting debut with Dhoom Dhaam. It had also featured Yami Gautam in a key role. Later, he was seen in Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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