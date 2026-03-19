Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam teams up with Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar's BLOCKBUSTER, her role is a total surprise

Yami Gautam has a special and intriguing role in Dhurandhar 2. Her addition to the film adds extra surprise. We tell you more about her role.

Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam's appearance in the much-anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge made headlines a few days back, and her inclusion created massive buzz among the viewers. Yami has often won adulation and love for her impactful and flawless onscreen presence. In Dhurandhar 2 too, she not only brings surprise, but also elevates the narrative. Details of her role were kept under wraps by the makers ahead of the film's release. However, those who have watched the film, have been putting out clips on social media. For the unversed, filmmaker Aditya Dhar had urged the viewers to avoid sharing spoilers on social media.

Spoiler Alert: What is Yami Gautam's role in Dhurandhar 2?

Yami Gautam lights up the screen with her simplicity, and signature smile. For those who haven't watched the film, this will be a spoiler. Yami plays nurse Shazia Bano. Is that all? No, she too is on a mission. She kills a terrorist admitted at the hospital, and this too is linked to Ranveer Singh's character. Even though she gets just one dialogue in the film, her cameo - despite being short - is very powerful. Yami's character kills the patient before she looks at Hamza, who stands at the door. After giving Hamza - what appears to be a nod - she walks away.

Fans laud PM Modi’s cameo in Dhurandhar 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly won hearts in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Several sequences from his speech when he took oath as India's PM and announced demonitisation have gone viral on social media. Many also feel that PM Modi should get a “Best Supporting Actor” award for his cameo.

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview collection

Based on the figures that have been reported, Dhurandhar 2 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has made a strong beginning. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the spy action thriller has minted Rs 44 crore on March 18. The collection was collected from 12,292 shows across the country. According to reports, overall occupancy was registered at 46.7%.

If the paid previews are combined the early morning numbers, the film's total net collection stands at a massive 61 crore until 11 AM. With this, it surpasses Pathaan which has been the biggest spy thriller opener in Indian cinema's history.

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