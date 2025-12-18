Dhurandhar: Amid massive Box Office success, Ranveer Singh-starrer beats Raees and 2.0 to emerge as Pakistan's most...

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's recent release is making headlines for its massive success at the Box Office. Despite being banned in Pakistan, it has emerged as...

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer has emerged as a Box Office winner for a reason. Every aspect - movie's gripping plot, impeccable performances and unending appreciation from the viewers and critics alike - has played an instrumental role in making this film a true blockbuster. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed spy thriller - which delves deeper into India-Pakistan tensions - continues to win hearts the world over. Even though its 'anti-Pakistan' stance has led to its ban in Pakistan and six Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Dhurandhar continues to hold a strong presence. This can be easily gauged from a video that has gone viral wherein a party in Pakistan - which was attended by Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto - features a popular track from the film.

Dhurandhar has emerged as Pakistan's...

In the first 13 days of its release, Dhurandhar had crossed Rs 437 crore in India. It managed to surpass SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and inched closer to Rs 700 crore milestone globally. With Rs 25.5 crore earned on Wednesday, total domestic net collection amounted to Rs 437.25 crore.

TRENDING NOW

Even though it has been banned, Dhurandhar has reportedly emerged as the 'most pirated' film in Pakistan. Going by an IANS report, the film managed to record at least 2 million illegal downloads. This was registered within just two weeks. With this number, it managed to beat the piracy numbers recorded by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees and Rajinikanth's 2.0.

Why is Pakistan interested in Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar brings to the viewers several historical events. Besides the 1999 Kandahar hijack, it also features horrid 26/11 attacks, and the rift between Lyari gangs. Pakistani viewers have been upset with the portrayal of Lyari in the movie which is why they have announced a counter-film titled Mera Lyari. Despite the controversy, the film has garnered massive interest from Pakistanis. This has further led to illegal downloads.

FIR filed against Dhurandhar cast and crew

Pakistan Peoples Party had also filed an FIR against the cast and crew of Dhurandhar in a Karachi court. They condemned the portrayal of photos of the late Benazir Bhutto in the film. The plea sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against those who made the movie. It included director Aditya Dhar, producers Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande, and actors Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Beni. The petitioner argued that the film, specifically in sequences set in Karachi's Lyari area, wrongly put it forth as a “terrorist war zone” with PPP backing.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more