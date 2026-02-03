'Dhurandhar felt...': Pakistani viewer hails Ranveer Singh's spy drama, lauds Aditya Dhar for his...

was earlier banned in Pakistan and some Gulf countries, but after coming on OTT, Pakistani audiences saw it and it became the number-1 film in Netflix Pakistan.

The film Dhurandhar was released on Netflix on January 30 after breaking records at the box office. The film was earlier banned in Pakistan and some Gulf countries, but after coming on OTT, Pakistani audiences saw it and it became the number-1 film in Netflix Pakistan. Meanwhile, the reaction of a Karachi-born Pakistani Reddit user went viral on social media, in which he praised the film and said that it reminded him of his childhood and the city.

Dhurandhar gets Pakistani review

The Pakistani viewer wrote that he now lives abroad and regrets not being able to watch the film in theatres. He said, “Saw the film as a Pakistani born in Karachi and now im pissed i missed it in cinemas (i live overseas now). Anyway im so pleasantly surprised by how accurate the Urdu and karachi vibe is, i was born and raised in Karachi and this movie made me so nostalgic actually. There are so many pure pakistani references in the movie though that it almost felt like a Pakistani made it (barring the adaabs lol).”

Watch the post here:

In the Reddit post, he also gave some specific examples, such as pictures of Imran Khan on a rickshaw and slogans like "Our Captain Imran." He jokingly asked if the Indian audience would also be able to understand these references. He praised director Aditya Dhar's research and said that he was surprised to see such a deep preparation. The name of the Urdu channel shown in the film and the small handwriting also impressed him, even though some things were fictional.

Dhurandhar was not Anti-Pakistan

The user also clarified that he did not find the film anti-Pakistan at all. He said, "And to me this movie didnt feel “anti Pakistan” at all lol and im a Pakistani! The depth and research has to be respected and commended." He further added that even as a Pakistani, he saw depth and understanding, not hate, in the film's thinking and presentation. He admitted that there were minor mistakes in Urdu in some places, but overall the language was quite correct and effective. There was so much Urdu in many scenes that he had to stop and read the screen, and he enjoyed the experience.

All about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the story of an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh. In the film, he infiltrates a criminal gang in Pakistan's Lyari area and carries out a mission against terrorism.

