Dhurandhar fever spreads across borders, Pakistani women dance to Shararat song at…, internet REACTS-[Video Viral]

Dhurandhar has been making headlines not just because of its impressive box office collection but also for its brilliant storyline and exceptional songs. Dhurandhar's frenzy goes global as Pakistani women were spotted dancing to the Shararat song.

A wedding video filmed in Pakistan has taken social media by storm. In the clip, a group of Pakistani women is dancing to the Bollywood track Shararat from the movie Dhurandhar. They are in traditional shararas and dancing very passionately and in sync. The video was a hype at the very time it came online and was liked a lot by the audience. This video has confirmed once more that even though there are political borders, Bollywood music has a strong influence of being part of India and Pakistan.

Pakistani women dance on Dhurandhar’s Shararat song

The dance performance of the women in the video looks no less professional than that of a professional dance group. Their steps are perfectly synchronized, clearly indicating that considerable rehearsal went into it. *In Pakistan, such preparations are held in high regard during wedding events and occasions like Mehndi or Barat. The vivid costumes, grinning people, and the attractive Bollywood music—all these factors together created a very remarkable video.

Watch video here:

Dance on Dhurandhar Movie Song Shararat at Pakistani Wedding ? pic.twitter.com/Utn7kxOGo4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 4, 2026

Netizens' reaction to the Pakistani women's viral video

The video received mixed reactions on social media. Many users commented, “They can't live without Bollywood," while some described it as a symbol of the shared cultural ties between India and Pakistan. One user wrote, “Pakistanis are loving Dhurandhar like anything. Maybe they will give Nishan e Pakistan to Aditya Dhar.” Another commented, “Paakis are nothing without India and that's why they hate us. Love to see this self inflicted humiliation of them.” A user wrote, “Their mindset is keep criticising the movie while dance to their popular songs at functions. Have they run out of their own songs to dance on? Hypocrisy much?”

However, certain individuals expressed worries as well. Detractors assert that it is about time Pakistan turned the spotlight on its indigenous culture and classical music more. According to them, using Bollywood tracks as a major source of music might even cover up the local art forms. Nevertheless, the majority of people viewed the performance as a beautiful one and appreciated the effort, artistry, and entertainment value of the dance.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been making waves at the box office. The film has smashed all records to join the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films. Despite being in theatres for weeks, the film continues to deliver strong performances even after a month. In 31 days, the film has collected Rs 750 crores.

