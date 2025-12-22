Dhurandhar: Rakesh Bedi makes BIG revelation about Akshaye Khanna's VIRAL FA9LA song, lauds him for...

Bollywood's seasoned actor Rakesh Bedi is making headlines with his film Dhurandhar. He has shared numerous intriguing insights related to the film's shooting, where several aspects concerning Akshay Khanna's well-known song FA9LA have also come up.

Dhurandhar Exclusive: The veteran Bollywood actor Rakesh Bedi is making headlines for his candid discussions and captivating insights. In a recent exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, he talked about the viral track FA9LA from Akshaye Khanna's highly awaited return film Dhurandhar and the overlooked elements of filmmaking that typically stay behind the scenes.

Akshaye Khanna's spectacular return

In the interview, Rakesh Bedi, when questioned about Akshaye Khanna's new song and its vibe, which is being compared to Bobby Deol's return song in the movie Animal, he responded very calmly. He mentioned, "Each actor possesses their own fate and distinct path." Nobody can foresee when, where, and what will be successful in the industry. He added that genuine and talented artists never quit and consistently remain active in their craft. He believes that Akshaye Khanna's talent was always visible and not hidden; he simply waited for the perfect opportunity and project.

Rakesh Bedi opens up about his struggles

Rakesh Bedi shared a lovely example from his acting career. He mentioned that he previously told director Aditya Dhar,Rakesh Bedi shared a beautiful example from his acting journey. He shared that he once told director Aditya Dhar, " Mai lambe samaein se bat lekar crease par khada hun bas ek sahi ball ka wait kar raha hun taaki uss par bahatareen shot maar sakun” (I've been standing at the crease with my bat for a long time, waiting for the right ball to hit the perfect shot.) Bedi expressed his happiness, saying he felt Aditya Dhar gave him that "ball" and he played his best shot on it. This example shows the significance of every fresh and demanding role, regardless of an actor's experience.

The actor reveals this rule from Aditya Dhar's book

Rakesh Bedi offered an intriguing perspective on the atmosphere at the film's set. He commended Aditya Dhar, stating that he continues to follow a timeless principle: "Accha khaana, accha kaam" (Good food, good work.) He mentioned that Aditya Dhar thinks that regardless of the film's budget, the food provided on set for the crew should be outstanding. He claims, "Pete se hi dil ka raasta jaata hai" (The pathway to the heart is via the stomach.) When the team is provided with good food, they will perform with twice the energy and excitement.

Rakesh Bedi shares the difficulties he encountered during filming

Remembering the tough moments during the filming, Bedi mentioned that there were instances of food poisoning and health issues while working in challenging locations like Leh-Ladakh. However, the team's commitment was so intense that they overcame every challenge together and finished the work. The outcomes are presented to us all today.

Achievements of the movie and the effort of the crew

Rakesh Bedi emphasizes that Akshaye Khanna's fashionable return and filming in Leh's frigid temperatures highlight that the film industry involves not only glamour but also significant effort and teamwork. Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA track demonstrates that when skill aligns with the right vision, a hit is inevitable. The echoes can be heard distinctly at the ticket counter.

