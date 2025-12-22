Dhurandhar: Sara Arjun's father Raj Arjun CONFIRMS he takes all decision for her; 'Uski performance mei obstacle...' [EXCLUSIVE]

The father of actress Sara Arjun, who rose to fame with Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar, recently made several revelations. He revealed several things about his daughter Sara Arjun's acting.

Aditya Dhar's hit movie Dhurandhar has not only smashed several Box Office records, but also introduced a new star to the viewers. Yes, we are talking about Sara Arjun, who has been making headlines for her flawless performance as Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film. Ahead of the release of the film, Sara made headlines for her 20-year-old age gap with co-star Ranveer Singh. However, after the film hit theatres, the focus has been on her natural performance. In an exclusive interaction with BollywoodLife, Sara Arjun's father Raj Arjun had talked at length about her career choice, who helped her learn the basics of acting and who would decide what scripts she would chose in future.

Who is Sara Arjun?

Sara Arjun is not new to the showbiz industry. Before she entered films, Sara Arjun had appeared in several commercials, including one of McDonalds. She was also seen in Hindi film 404 in 2011. During the same year, she made her Tamil cinema debut with AL Vijay's Deiva Thirumagal. About four years later, she was roped in by AL Vijay for his film Saivam. In 2015, Sara Arjun featured in the Telugu remake of Saivam titled Dagudumootha Dandakor. In 2013 release Ek Thi Daayan, she played Emraan Hashmi's dead sister. She was also seen in Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho.

What did Raj Arjun say about daughter Sara Arjun?

In an exclusive interaction with BollywoodLife ahead of the release of Dhurandhar, Raj Arjun talked about Sara Arjun's acting skills. The actor confirmed that his daughter has been acting since childhood. "Acting uski DNA mei hai aur bachpan mei maine hi guide kiya hai. 10 saal tak maine uski madad ki lekin woh bahut jaldi hi trend ho gai. Baad mei maine dekha ki woh apni performance sambhal sakti hai. Uski inherent beauty hai natural performance ki. Usme mai obstacle nahi create karta hun. Sara ke saare decisions mai hi leta hun aur aagey 5 saal tak mai hi lunga. (Acting is in her DNA and since her childhood, I have been guiding her. For about 10 years, I helped her understand acting, but she started trending soon in her life. Later, I saw she can handle her performance on her own. She gives a natural performance and I don't create obstacles in it. I have taken all her decisions and would continue to do so in future.)"

How did Raj Arjun celebrate success of Dhurandhar?

Actor Raj Arjun is extremely elated with the success of Dhurandhar. He put out an emotional note wherein he called Sara a blessing in his life. In the note that he uploaded in Hindi, Raj Arjun reflected on his journey as both a father and an actor.

“Sometimes, to understand life better, it becomes important for us to look back. As we look back, we fathom – We believe we're raising our children. But with time and opportunity, we realise that in reality, they're the ones raising us,” he began his note.

