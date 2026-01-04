Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh’s NBA night with Deepika Padukone in NYC breaks the internet; all about his NBA India ambassador role

Bollywood's power couple turned heads as they enjoyed a live NBA match in New York. Read on to know more about Ranveer's role as NBA India ambassador

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are clearly making the most of their ongoing holiday in New York before they get busy with their upcoming projects. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone will soon start filming her much-anticipated Atlee film featuring Allu Arjun. But before that happens, she has been doing what she loves the most - spending quality time with her family. Going by her recent photos that have gone viral on social media, the actress has been seen at restaurants, partying and watching live sports. So yes, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's ongoing vacation has been high on fun.

What is Ranveer-Deepika's recent viral photos about?

The husband-wife duo was recently spotted enjoying an NBA match in New York. Within minutes of their public appearance, social media was flooded with their photos. Fans were happy to get themselves clicked with them. While their daughter Dua wasn't with them, the stars grabbed attention with their effortlessly stylish and chic look.

How is Ranveer Singh associated with NBA?

In 2021, US' National Basketball Association had named Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. Hence, Ranveer has been working with the NBA to help grow the league’s profile in India. Last year, Ranveer had visited Abu Dhabi, UAE, to watch the 2025 NBA Pre-Season Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

