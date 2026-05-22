Dhurandhar Undekha NOT on Netflix? Here’s how to download the uncut cut on JioHotstar

Dhurandhar Undekha’s been everywhere since it dropped last week, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The movie’s packed with gritty action, wild dialogue, and enough buzz to make anyone want the full, uncut version for offline watching. Seriously, people are obsessed with those deleted scenes and extra footage, hunting for the full thing on JioHotstar and Netflix. So, how do you actually get your hands on it?
First, What’s Dhurandhar Undekha about?
It’s basically the extended cut of 2026’s hit action film, Dhurandhar. Instead of hitting theaters, this one landed straight onto streaming. And it’s not just a longer version, there are 12 extra minutes, including a savage fight and a crucial character backstory. Honestly, it’s a lot heavier with violence and strong language, so the uncut version only streams on platforms with an A rating. That’s why everyone wants to download it to watch before it gets censored or pulled.
Now, is Dhurandhar Undekha on Netflix? Nope. Netflix India only has the regular theatrical cut. If you search there, you’ll find it’s just the usual version, which you can download for offline viewing. So if you tap the download icon in the Netflix app after searching “Dhurandhar,” you’ll get that but not Undekha. Still, it’s better than nothing, but let’s be real, that’s not what fans want.
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Here’s how to grab Dhurandhar Undekha on JioHotstar.
JioHotstar’s got the exclusive rights in India, and the uncut one’s available for Premium subscribers only. If you want it offline, follow these steps:
A few things to keep in mind: