Did Aamir Khan BRING back Arijit Singh despite retirement? New post REVEALS…

Aamir Khan Productions has confirmed that Arijit Singh has lent his voice for Aamir Khan's upcoming film Ek Din. Read on to know more.

At the end of January 2026, when popular singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from Bollywood playback singing, his fans were shocked. Arijit had made it clear that he would no longer be singing new songs for films, but would continue to make independent music and keep the promises he had already made. After the announcement, when actor-producer Aamir Khan visited the actor at his residence in West Bengal's Jiaganj, there were speculations in the film industry that Aamir might be trying to convince him to reconsider his decision.

Did Aamir Khan BRING back Arijit Singh despite retirement?

Now these speculations have been put to rest. Aamir Khan Productions has confirmed that Arijit Singh has lent his voice for Aamir Khan's upcoming film Ek Din. The production house shared a picture of Aamir and Arijit on social media, in which the two are seen discussing music. Along with the picture, it was written that the four days spent with Arijit, his family and team were very special and memorable. Aamir thanked Arijit for his heartfelt contribution to the film's music.

Netizens reaction

Fans had mixed reactions to the news. Many said that without Arijit's voice, Bollywood music seems incomplete. Some fans believe that this is a project with a special and emotional connection, so Arijit said yes to it. It was already made clear that he would complete some old and pre-decided projects. The mutual respect and understanding between Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh is clearly visible in this collaboration.

All about Arijit Singh's retirement

While announcing his retirement, Arijit Singh had said that the journey of playback singing has been very beautiful for him. He had also told that now he wants to take his life and music in a different direction. He said, “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

All about Ek Din

Ek Din is a romantic drama directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan. The film stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The story revolves around a cool-headed man who gets a chance to spend just one day with his favourite woman and that day changes his life completely. The film is an official remake of the Thai film One Day and is scheduled to be released in theatres on 1 May 2026.

