Did Amaal Mallik really dedicate a song to THIS female Bigg Boss 19 contestant? Singer’s EPIC reaction goes viral

Amaal Mallik was one of the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss 19, who shared a great equation with several contestants. Recently, in the Dubai bash, Amaal allegedly dedicated a song to a contestant. Guess who?

Bigg Boss 19 Dubai reunion: Salman Khan hosted show has still been trending even months after the grand finale. The craze around the contestants continued to be high like as it was when they were on the show. Amid the buzz, the participants in the show decided to do a reunion in Dubai. Several stars like Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal came together for the Dubai bash. While social media is all about the photos and videos from the bash, one video has left fans surprised. The video features Amaal dedicating a song to Tanya.

Amaal Mallik on dedicating a song to Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 contestants are having a gala time in Dubai at the success bash. In several videos, the contestants can be seen dancing their hearts out, chilling and enjoying. Amid the clips, there is a particular video which created a sensation, which is Amaal singing ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’. As soon as the clip went viral on social media, many netizens claimed that the singer had dedicated the song to Tanya Mittal. Those who have watched the 19th season of Bigg Boss know how much Amaal and Tanya were close to each other during the show. Their friendship started on a good note but things turned ugly after some time. Reacting to that particular video, speculations among fans, Amaal gave a savage response to it. He wrote in the comment section, “Of course i had to, Kyunki ek hazaaro mein meri behna hai.”

TRENDING NOW

Some handles forget that Amaal is out of the house now . Muh tod jawab dega ?

Ye Amaal Mallik hai ??@AmaalMallik #AmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/7UAo6KYX6b — BiggBoss19(Amaal) (@Boss19Bigg13445) January 8, 2026

Amaal Mallik on creating ‘ship’ inside Bigg Boss 19 house

In a tweet, Amaal wrote, “As we reach the end of 2025, I am grateful for every experience this year, the lessons, the people who stayed, those who left, and those who challenged & supported me along the way. I want to clarify this calmly and respectfully. There was never any intention on my part to disrespect, or create any ‘ship’ with any one. As co-contestants we should know best how each one of us, was disrespected, tested, challenged, provoked and pushed to our limits week after week and it was ruthless.”

He also added, “#BiggBoss taught me to take responsibility for everything in my life and has helped me grow on a soul level, but most importantly own up to my limitations. So I would like all the contestants, including Malti to forgive, breathe, relax, try and self reflect, and have an understanding about the damages done on either side. All of us have given a classic season together and become household names and we all should be grateful and enjoy it like a movie on our lives ! There was never any intention on my part to disrespect or misrepresent anyone, and If anything I said or did was perceived that way, I genuinely regret it dil se In the show & here in the real world I have apologised for my misgivings & I deeply regret those incidents with each and every one in the house. I too respect personal boundaries and wish every one peace and well being. I will not be engaging further about what went down on the show, it doesn’t matter to me anymore and request you guys to do the same moving forward. We are getting an absolute new year, a new chance to make all the wrongs, right. Happy New Year & on a lighter note Laddoo Hazam Khel Khatam.”

As we reach the end of 2025, I am grateful for every experience this year, the lessons, the people who stayed, those who left, and those who challenged & supported me along the way. I want to clarify this calmly and respectfully. There was never any intention on my part to… — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) December 31, 2025

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more